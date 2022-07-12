Dundee man arrested for sharing video of child sex acts
DUNDEE, N.Y. (WETM) – A Dundee man has been arrested for allegedly possessing and sharing a video online of child sexual acts earlier this spring, according to police.
Jared Hill, 39, was arrested by New York State Police on July 8 in connection to the case. Someone contacted the cyber tipline in April 2022 to tell police that Hill was allegedly sharing the video online, police said.Dundee man arrested for child sexual abuse
Police later executed a search warrant at Hill’s house, and the video was found on one of his devices.
Hill was arrested on July 8 and charged with Promotion of a Sexual Performance of a Child under 17 (a class-D felony) and Possession of a Sexual Performance of a Child (a class-E felony). He was arraigned and released, State Police said.
