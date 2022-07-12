Dundee man arrested for sharing video of child sex acts

DUNDEE, N.Y. (WETM) – A Dundee man has been arrested for allegedly possessing and sharing a video online of child sexual acts earlier this spring, according to police.

Jared Hill, 39, was arrested by New York State Police on July 8 in connection to the case. Someone contacted the cyber tipline in April 2022 to tell police that Hill was allegedly sharing the video online, police said.

Police later executed a search warrant at Hill’s house, and the video was found on one of his devices.

Hill was arrested on July 8 and charged with Promotion of a Sexual Performance of a Child under 17 (a class-D felony) and Possession of a Sexual Performance of a Child (a class-E felony). He was arraigned and released, State Police said.

