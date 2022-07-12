ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundee, NY

Dundee man arrested for sharing video of child sex acts

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MNABt_0gcvpvby00

DUNDEE, N.Y. (WETM) – A Dundee man has been arrested for allegedly possessing and sharing a video online of child sexual acts earlier this spring, according to police.

Jared Hill, 39, was arrested by New York State Police on July 8 in connection to the case. Someone contacted the cyber tipline in April 2022 to tell police that Hill was allegedly sharing the video online, police said.

Dundee man arrested for child sexual abuse

Police later executed a search warrant at Hill’s house, and the video was found on one of his devices.

Hill was arrested on July 8 and charged with Promotion of a Sexual Performance of a Child under 17 (a class-D felony) and Possession of a Sexual Performance of a Child (a class-E felony). He was arraigned and released, State Police said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Donnie Bonham

Donnie Bonham is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Bonham failed to appear for sentencing after being convicted of manufacturing methamphetamine. Bonham is 51 years old. Bonham has blonde hair and brown eyes. Bonham stands 6’2″ tall and weighs 170 pounds. The last known address for...
WHEC TV-10

Alleged child predator arrested in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — Canandaigua police arrested an alleged child predator Wednesday. Craig Corbett, 48, is accused of repeated sexual conduct with a minor between 2012 and 2014. At the time, the child was between 7 and 9 years old. He is also accused of a similar situation with...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WETM 18 News

One arrested for police chase from Watkins Glen to Hammondsport

HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – One Corning resident has been arrested on weapons, forgery and traffic charges in connection to a lengthy police chase across county lines, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Semachiah Mcduffie, 27, was arrested on July 7 by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the chase. The arrest report […]
HAMMONDSPORT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dundee, NY
NewsChannel 36

Corning Man Arrested in Connection to Police Chase Across County Lines

HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - A Corning man has been arrested in connection to a police chase across county lines. According to the Schuyler County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Semachiah McDuffie was arrested on July 7th. The Sheriff's office says that McDuffie led police on a chase starting in Watkins Glen and...
CORNING, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Cortland Man Faces Felony Weapon Count

A Cortland man is accused of illegally owning a firearm. Cortland County Sheriff’s officials were called to an address in the City of Cortland at 2:48 p.m. on July 11. According to a Sheriff’s office news release issued July 13, officers responding to the complaint discovered 38-year-old Joseph Woodman was wanted on a warrant active with the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office.
CORTLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man indicted for June weekend murder

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was indicted following a shooting back in June that left one man dead inside a home on West Clinton Street in Elmira. According to court documents, Taiwan L. Dennard, 42, was indicted by The Chemung County Grand Jury for murder in the second degree. The indictment reads that […]
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#New York State Police#Sex Acts#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WIBX 950

Police: Man Jumps from Moving Car After Being Kidnapped in Oswego County

A Syracuse man is under arrest, charged with kidnapping. According to a written release the New York State Police says 40-year-old Neil W. Ashley of Syracuse allegedly showed up at the home of a 31-year-old male victim in the Oswego county hamlet of Pennellville, New York. The NYSP says that Ashley "physically (forced the victim) out of his house, and into a vehicle. The victim then jumped out of the vehicle, from the back seat of the vehicle, as it was traveling on County Route 10. The victim was taken to Upstate University Hospital where he was treated for a fractured skull and a foot injury and released."
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Three men indicted on weapons charges for Elmira traffic stop

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three men have been indicted on multiple weapons charges in connection to a traffic stop on Elmira’s southside last month. Kyler Brenzo (18), Juwan Brooks (25), and Levon Loyd (23) have each been indicted on two weapons charges by the Chemung County Grand Jury. The three were charged with two counts […]
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WETM 18 News

Cameron man arrested for neglecting dog

CAMERON, N.Y. (WETM) – A Steuben County man has been arrested for allegedly neglecting to care for and feed a dog, according to the Sheriff’s Office. James Margeson, Sr., 33, was arrested on July 8 after the Cameron Dog Control Officer received an anonymous tip about an alleged malnourished dog. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office […]
CAMERON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Tioga County Sheriff's Office Blotter

The Tioga County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of several people. According to the sheriff's office, Lucas C. Corwin, 31, of Willseyville, NY was arrested on a Family Court warrant. The arrest occurred during a traffic stop in the early morning hours of July 5th. Corwin was a passenger...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning man arrested for grand larceny, stolen vehicle

SAVONA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle in Steuben County late last month, according to police. New York State Police out of Bath arrested Yosef Simon-Page, 38, of Corning on July 11 in connection to the theft. According to police, Simon-Page allegedly took a vehicle from the […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads woman dies in fatal Schuyler County crash

READING, N.Y. (WETM) — State Police out of Montour Falls responded to a single-vehicle fatal accident in Schuyler County this past weekend, July 9, 2022. State Police say that the crash occurred on July 9, 2022, at approximately 7:16 p.m. on State Route 14A in the town of Reading. According to Police, the operator and […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

Wellsville Man Charged for Harassment

Wellsville, NY – Wellsville Police arrested Paul J. Carpenter, age 48 of Belmont, charging him with Harassment 2nd. The charge stems from an incident that took place on Jefferson Street in March. Carpenter was located by the Bolivar Police Department and taken into custody. Carpenter was processed and arraigned before Wellsville Village Justice Thompson. Carpenter was released and is due back in Wellsville Village Court on July 19th at 4:30 pm.
WELLSVILLE, NY
ithaca.com

DWI Arrest On East State Street

On Saturday, 07-09-22, while on routine patrol in the 400 Block of East State Street an Ithaca Police Officer witnessed a property damage motor vehicle crash with one vehicle leaving the scene. The Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle leaving the scene however the driver of...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy