Sioux Falls, SD

Granite Threshing Bee celebrates 38th year of event

By Ernest Cottier
dakotanewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Granite Threshing Bee started off as a small event 38 years ago but has since grown to have thousands in attendance every year. “We go back in history to the way they did things back in the 20s and 30s...

dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls businesses prepare for busy Downtown Crazy Days weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Shops throughout downtown Sioux Falls are getting ready for a very busy weekend as the annual Downtown Summer Crazy Days sale kicks off Friday. “All of our clothes are 30% off all of our sandals are 30% off than our camping equipment our kid’s...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Water sprays, games, and music at Free Hydrant Party in Sioux Falls July 14

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A series of Hydrant Block Parties are taking place in Sioux Falls this summer. According to The Hood Magazine, the first free event is kicking off at 1 p.m. on July 14 at Bakker Park in southwest Sioux Falls. The events are expected to feature water sprays, games, and music. The scheduled dates and locations can be seen below.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Blue, the emu, still on lam north of Sioux Falls; owners overwhelmed with gratitide to the public

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO.com) — It’s been ten days since Blue, the emu, went on the lam after being scared by 4th of July fireworks. She escaped from Willow Meadows Farm, a family-run petting zoo near Dell Rapids. Owner Kari Hubers tells Kelo.com news the goal is to use a feed bucket to entice her into an enclosure where they can trap her, lift the pen into a trailer, and bring her home.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

How to celebrate Danish Days in Viborg, SD

Here in the heart of KELOLAND, you’ve probably heard mention of the town of Viborg, south of Sioux Falls. But did you know that Viborg, South Dakota has a twin town in the form of Viborg, Denmark? And that’s only the beginning of Viborg, South Dakota’s Danish determination. You see, the community, formerly known as Daneville, actually picked up its roots and replanted itself half a mile away from the original site in an effort to be closer to the new railroad line in 1893. If you want to know more about the Danish settlers who helped build a great state, you only have to step inside the Daneville Heritage Museum in Viborg, South Dakota. Here’s a look inside.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Applications still open for food access grant program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Going to the grocery store to pick up fresh, healthy foods may sound simple enough, but that’s not the case for everyone. A grant program announced by the city of Sioux Falls earlier this year aims to help fill the gaps in food access for families.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls parking ramp art proposals

Large Group of Protesters March for Women’s Health Rights in Downtown Sioux Falls. Portions of downtown Sioux Falls were closed down Wednesday night as a large group of protestors took to the streets. Storm damage temporarily closes Oahe Downstream Recreation Area. Updated: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Wild Wednesday: Learning about the Bactrian Camel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Welcome back, for this edition of Wild Wednesday, we have Education Specialist Natalie Erickson joining us here at the Great Plains Zoo to learn about the Bactrian Camel. Thank you so much for being here this morning. Now, she kind of has a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

EmBe launches a movement to inspire and elevate young women

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Rise2Raise Collective will launch EmBe’s inaugural programming with the area’s first girls summit at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The program supports six-to-tenth-grade girls by offering peer-to-peer mentorship and education, community action, connections to leaders, and a fresh supply of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Local nonprofit gives free rides for disabled and disadvantaged

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Times have gotten even tougher for those in Sioux Falls who do not own their own vehicle and have nobody to transport them. Twice in the last seven months, Sioux Area Metro has shrunk its route schedule due to driver shortages. But there...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Stuff to do: July 13-19

Stuff to do: July 13-19

There's lots to do in Sioux Falls this week, from pizza pilgrimages to princess parties. Here's a look:. Shop some sales. It's Crazy Days downtown this weekend, and a number of businesses are offering deals and – in some cases – expanding hours. See a full list of where the sales are here.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Bullet shot through room with sleeping children in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities said no injuries were reported after a bullet was shot through a room with sleeping children and woke up two adults in a southern Sioux Falls house. Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens said early this morning around 1:15 a.m., two adults...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

National Veterans Golden Age Games in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time, Sioux Falls will host the National Veterans Golden Age Games. Local games coordinator John Neeley joined Dakota News Now to talk about it. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Canaries start second half of season at Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries hit the field after the All-Star break in Sioux City with a chance to move out of the basement and past the Explorers in the West Division standings Thursday night. Gavin LaValley had a big night with a 2-run HR and 4 RBI’s as Sioux Falls passed the X’s in the standings with a 7-4 win.
SIOUX CITY, IA
truedakotan.com

Inflation putting most pain on South Dakotans who make the least

When Tyson Wade of Britton, S.D., moved to Sioux Falls in 2021, he never expected that even with a steady job, he would struggle financially and be on the verge of homelessness. But like everyone in South Dakota and across the U.S., Wade is enduring the effects of stubborn economic inflation that is driving up costs for basic necessities and which is having a much larger impact on young adults…
BRITTON, SD

