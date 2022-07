HARRISBURG, PA – The recently approved state budget includes a long-sought reduction to Pennsylvania’s corporate net income tax, one of the highest in the nation. The tax will be lowered from the current 9.99 percent — a figure not changed since 1995 — to 8.99 percent this year. It will then drop an additional 0.5 percent each year until 2031, where it will reach a set rate of 4.99 percent.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO