Courtesy of Metro Fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Metro Fire said they are investigating a house fire that five people were able to escape from in South Sacramento on Monday.

Metro Fire said that when crews arrived on the scene, they found a two-story home with both the first and second levels heavily engulfed in flames.

A fire attack was carried out by crews, according to Metro Fire and the fire was knocked down, along with a full search of the home.