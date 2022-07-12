ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls man and woman arrested after crashing stolen car

By Eric Mayer
KELOLAND TV
 2 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A single-vehicle crash involving a stolen car led authorities in Brookings on a search for the driver and suspects. According to the Brookings County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at 8:53 a.m. Monday at the...

www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

 

dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Suspect in custody after liquor store clerk robbed at knifepoint

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man is in custody after a liquor store clerk was robbed at knifepoint Wednesday night. Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 10 p.m. Wednesday, a liquor store in western Sioux Falls had suspected someone of shoplifting. The suspect returned a second time and presented a knife and took money from the clerk and register.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Shots fired during lengthy pursuit; 2 arrested in Madison

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say two people have been arrested following a lengthy police chase during which shots were fired from the suspects' vehicle. Law enforcement initially attempted to pull the vehicle over Thursday afternoon on Interstate 29 in southeast South Dakota. However, authorities say the suspects refused to stop, and ended up leading officers on a chase.
MADISON, SD
Brookings County, SD
Crime & Safety
City
Brookings, SD
County
Brookings County, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Crime & Safety
Brookings, SD
Crime & Safety
amazingmadison.com

Man arrested in connection with stolen vehicles in Lake County

A Wakonda man has been arrested in connection with a couple of stolen vehicle reports in Madison on Tuesday. The Madison Police Department responded to the two reports during the day on Tuesday. After arriving at the report of the second stolen vehicle, Madison Police Officers located the first one that was reported stolen abandoned nearby. The second report was for a pickup and trailer. On Tuesday evening, law enforcement received a report of a male trying to retrieve a vehicle from a tow yard in Chester. Officers confirmed that the person, later identified as Christopher Barta of Wakonda, had arrived in Chester in the stolen pickup from the second report. Lake County Sheriff's Office and Madison Police Department officers responded and took Barta into custody. Through the investigation, the missing trailer was also located in the Chester area. Barta was charged with three counts of grand theft and two counts of criminal entry of a motor vehicle.
LAKE COUNTY, SD
gowatertown.net

Three arrested after Sioux Falls police shoot at suspect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say Sioux Falls police fired numerous gunshots at a man who threatened officers with a shotgun. Police Chief Jon Thum says no one was hit by the gunshots fired Monday afternoon in a car wash parking lot. Police responded to a tip about...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Orange City man charged for hitting wife

ORANGE CITY—A 72-year-old rural Orange City man was arrested about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Mark Edmund Plendl stemmed from him calling to report he had assaulted his wife at their residence...
KELOLAND TV

6th and Cleveland crime; missing 1-year-old; Aberdeen drug dog

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Wednesday, July 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. There are still a lot of questions surrounding Monday's officer involved shooting in Sioux Falls. We know that shots were fired and no one was hit. but at this time, the police chief is unable to comment on whether the suspect fired at officers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Motorcyclist charged for OWI after crash

HAWARDEN—A 33-year-old Hawarden man was arrested about 8 p.m. Monday, July 11, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, failure to maintain control and violation of instructional permit limitations. The arrest of Miguel Angel Morales stemmed from him being unable to stop for a stop sign on...
nwestiowa.com

Spencer man arrested for meth and more

OCHEYEDAN—A 38-year-old Spencer man was arrested about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, in Ocheyedan on charges of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — third or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while his license was under suspension and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked.
OCHEYEDAN, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
nwestiowa.com

Worthington teen arrested for OWI, more

ALTON—An 18-year-old Worthington, MN, resident was arrested about 4:55 p.m. Saturday, July 9, near Alton on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under age, speeding and no valid driver's license. The arrest of Frayner David Lopez-Martin stemmed from the stop of a...
ALTON, IA
KELOLAND TV

Man arrested after flashing gun at Sioux Falls Walmart

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man – accused of flashing a gun at Walmart – has a history of breaking the law. Police arrested Tanner Banks over the weekend at the Louise Avenue store. On Monday, in court an attorney said authorities also found meth an a used syringe in his car.
nwestiowa.com

Sibley man arrested for intox near pool

SIBLEY—A 38-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 3 p.m. Sunday, July 10, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Heldon Andrew stemmed from a report about him acting inappropriately at the Sibley Outdoor Aquatic Center and being asked to leave, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.
SIBLEY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Man sentenced for distributing meth on Pine Ridge Reservation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man will spend over a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to drug charges. Court documents say 46-year-old Lew Bettelyoun was indicted for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance in September 2018. Additional charges of Carrying a Firearm During a Drug Trafficking Offense and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person were added a month later.
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sibley man arrested for burglary, meth

SIBLEY—A 29-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, July 10, on charges of third-degree burglary, aggravated theft, fifth-degree criminal mischief, obstructing prosecution or defense, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Juan Antonio Toledo Lopez stemmed from...
SIBLEY, IA
ktwb.com

Sioux Falls Police investigating three weekend aggravated assaults

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) Sioux Falls Police are investigating three aggravated assaults over the weekend. There was a stabbing in the 400 block of Northwest Avenue. The victim went to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds. Police believe the dispute arose from a verbal dispute. The suspect is Gabriel Gene Sanchez...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

SD Department of Corrections reports inmate death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The South Dakota Department of Corrections reported Thursday that a state prison inmate has died of an apparent suicide. Inmate John Lewis, age 60, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Jameson Annex to the South Dakota State Penitentiary on July 13. Efforts to resuscitate Lewis were unsuccessful.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

