Stray arrow lodged in woman’s face shocks ER doctors

The 3.5-foot-long crossbow arrow that precariously dangled from the victim's eyelid had been shot by her neighbor, Viral Press reported. Viral Press

A grisly scene awaited paramedics in China after responding to an archery injury involving woman shot in the face by an arrow.

Her was reportedly practicing with a crossbow on June 13 in his yard in Xian, Shaanxi province, when the arrow struck the woman, piercing through her eyelid.

Part of the 3.5 foot-long precariously dangled from her eye socket as emergency staff and surgeons at Xijing Hospital worked to extract it safely.

First responders used bolt cutters to remove part of the arrow while doctors assisted. She was later rushed into the operating room to have the portion of the arrow closest to her face taken out.

Thankfully no internal organs were struck by the object and she survived the horrific ordeal.

Part of the arrow was left lodged in the victim’s face.

“It could have killed her,” a Xian Fire Department spokesman said, according to Viral Press.

A surgeon at Xijing Hospital holds part of the arrow removed from the victim’s face, next to an unbroken version to show its original length.

She was accidentally struck by the arrow after it was shot by her neighbor.

“We were relieved that she survived. It could have killed her,” a Xian Fire Department spokesman said, according to Viral Press.

The middle-aged patient is currently in recovery at the hospital while police continue their investigation of the incident.