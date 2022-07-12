ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Stray arrow lodged in woman’s face shocks ER doctors

By Emily Lefroy
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Byf6v_0gcvnfEe00
The 3.5-foot-long crossbow arrow that precariously dangled from the victim's eyelid had been shot by her neighbor, Viral Press reported. Viral Press

A grisly scene awaited paramedics in China after responding to an archery injury involving woman shot in the face by an arrow.

Her was reportedly practicing with a crossbow on June 13 in his yard in Xian, Shaanxi province, when the arrow struck the woman, piercing through her eyelid.

Part of the 3.5 foot-long precariously dangled from her eye socket as emergency staff and surgeons at Xijing Hospital worked to extract it safely.

First responders used bolt cutters to remove part of the arrow while doctors assisted. She was later rushed into the operating room to have the portion of the arrow closest to her face taken out.

Thankfully no internal organs were struck by the object and she survived the horrific ordeal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H1dBk_0gcvnfEe00
Part of the arrow was left lodged in the victim’s face.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2REtK2_0gcvnfEe00
“It could have killed her,” a Xian Fire Department spokesman said, according to Viral Press.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UuU6j_0gcvnfEe00
A surgeon at Xijing Hospital holds part of the arrow removed from the victim’s face, next to an unbroken version to show its original length.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46CFbb_0gcvnfEe00
She was accidentally struck by the arrow after it was shot by her neighbor.

“We were relieved that she survived. It could have killed her,” a Xian Fire Department spokesman said, according to Viral Press.

The middle-aged patient is currently in recovery at the hospital while police continue their investigation of the incident.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Petrified' woman, 34, who moved more than 50 miles to escape her 'violent' ex-boyfriend was found dead 'after he turned up unannounced at her new home', inquest hears

A 'petrified' woman who moved more than 50 miles to escape her 'violent' ex-boyfriend was found dead 'after he turned up unannounced at her new home', an inquest has heard. Jessica Louise Laverack, known as Jessie, moved to East Yorkshire from Rotherham in 2017, to escape her ex-boyfriend Patrick Walsh.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stray#Arrow#Bolt#Unbroken#Violent Crime#Xijing Hospital#Fire Department#Viral Press
The Independent

Mother of boy, 10, mauled to death by XL Bully dog ‘Beast’ plans to fight owners’ sentences

Prison sentences given to a man and woman whose 7st American bulldog "Beast" mauled a boy to death "are not even close to justice", his mother has said.Brandon Hayden, 19, and Amy Salter, 29, were in charge of the "muscular" canine when it attacked and killed 10 year old Jack Lis in South Wales last year.Hayden has been jailed for four years and six months while Salter was given three years.Emma Whitfield, Jack's mother, has condemned the jail terms, saying they are too lenient. She has started an online petition calling for a review.Ms Whitfield said: "No sentence will...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'It's not even close to justice': Mother of boy, 10, who was mauled to death by XL Bully dog named 'Beast' condemns prison sentences handed to owners as she vows to appeal after they were jailed for total of seven years

The mother of a young boy, who was killed by a 7st dog named Beast, is demanding that its owners get longer prison sentences after her son's tragic death. Jack Lis, 10, died after being mauled by the killer XL Bully dog that weighed a 'muscular' 96.5lbs in November 2021 - and his mother Emma Whitfield has now set up a petition calling for justice.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
The Independent

Soldier, 23, who died at army camp was found hanged inquest finds, as friends pay tribute

A young soldier who died at an Army camp was found hanged, an inquest heard.Sophie Madden’s body was discovered by Kent police at Overhill Training Centre, St Martin’s Plain, near Folkestone, at 9.35 am on June 10 this year.The 23-year-old Gunner, in the 3rd Regiment Royal Horse Artillery, was later pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.An inquest into her death was opened in Maidstone after police had earlier said her death was not being treated as suspicious.Reading a statement into the record, assistant coroner Bina Patel said: “The circumstances surrounding her death were that she was found...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

German farming exchange student, 16, is killed alongside 'hugely experienced' helicopter pilot, 66, after his chopper plunged into a field on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales

Tributes have flooded in for the man and teenager who died after a helicopter crashed into a field on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales. Ian MacDonald, 66, tried to land his 2016 Guimbal Cabri G2 near his home when the tragedy occurred, killing him and his passenger, a 16-year-old German national named locally today as Admarsu.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

EasyJet passenger pushes woman to floor and punches staff after being refused boarding

An easyJet passenger shoved a woman to the floor and launched a ferocious attack on staff after being refused boarding at Bristol airport.Shocking footage shows the man - believed to be intoxicated - pushing the woman out of the way before throwing punches at two men blocking his path.Both members of staff are left on the floor as he’s pulled away by the woman, believed to be his partner.Avon and Somerset Police confirmed an intoxicated couple were arrested on suspicion of assault and given conditional cautions after interviews.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Bristol council comms chief attacks reporter for questioning mayor after flight to speak at climate eventInvestigation underway after man dies at Gatwick airport amid chaos10-year-old’s custom-built wheelchair damaged during easyJet flight
PUBLIC SAFETY
buckinghamshirelive.com

Latest on newborn baby found in wheelie bin and his young mum

A newborn boy found in a garden waste recycling bin is understood to be 'doing well' after his ordeal. The baby was found after a woman heard crying coming from the wheelie bin in the Grimsby estate of Nunsthorpe. After raising the alarm, police and ambulance services arrived to take...
HEALTH SERVICES
US News and World Report

Owner of South African Bar Where 21 Teens Died Arrested, Police Say

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - The owner of the bar in the South African coastal town of East London where 21 teenagers mysteriously died last month has been arrested, police in the Eastern Cape province said on Wednesday. Forensic teams are yet to reveal their conclusions on how the teens died,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tracey Folly

Baby accidentally potty trains herself when she mistakes pain from a needle at doctor's for irritation from her diaper

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend took her eleven-month-old baby to the pediatrician's office for a checkup and a round of scheduled inoculations. She was a fussy baby. Everything bothered her and sent her into a fit of crying. Being subjected to multiple needles at the doctor's office was certainly no exception.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
37K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy