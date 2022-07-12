ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader of ISIS in Syria killed in airstrike, US military says

By Mark Moore
New York Post
 2 days ago

The leader of ISIS in Syria, one of the top five leaders of the global terror group, was killed and another senior jihadist injured in an airstrike, the US military said Tuesday.

Maher al-Agal was killed outside Jindayris, a city in northwest Syria near the Turkey border, US Central Command said.

A senior ISIS leader with Agal was “seriously injured” in the strike, the military said in a statement.

“Extensive planning went into this operation to ensure its successful execution. An initial review indicates there were no civilian casualties,” the release said.

The US said Agal was responsible for developing ISIS networks outside Iraq and Syria.

“This strike reaffirms CENTCOM’s steadfast commitment to the region and the enduring defeat of ISIS,” said Col. Joe Buccino, a spokesperson for Central Command. “The removal of these ISIS leaders will disrupt the terrorist organization’s ability to further plot and carry out global attacks.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the Middle Eastern country’s ongoing civil war, said its sources reported a drone attack on two people riding a motorcycle in a village near Jindayris. The association said Agal was a prominent commander of ISIS in Raqqa before heading north to align with a Turkish-backed faction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17wfMn_0gcvndTC00
It also noted that Agal was the brother of Fayez al-Akal, who was killed in a similar drone attack near al-Bab, Syria, in June 2020.

ISIS, which once controlled large swaths of Syria and Iraq, has been reduced to conducting guerrilla attacks since its territorial control collapsed in 2019 following the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi during a raid by US special forces in Syria.

The US has about 900 troops in Syria serving in a largely advisory role for Syrian Democratic Forces fighting the terror group.

