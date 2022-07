The New York Rangers’ lineup may look quite different next season following an Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2022. The Blueshirts kicked off their retooling early in the offseason by trading backup goalie Alexandar Georgiev to the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche for a trio of draft picks. The move will prove to be the first of many the Rangers will make this offseason.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO