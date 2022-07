Welcome to our Weekend Roundup of events in Montgomery County. Here are nine things to do this weekend, July 15 – 17. Freaky Friday Hike at Seneca Creek State Park: Leave the work week and stress behind on a beautiful 1.5-2.5 mile round trip hike with volunteer ranger Bonnie. Make sure to bring water and footwear for muddy trails as you observe odd plants, learn about interesting insects, and listen to bird songs. The hike starts at 6 p.m. and is free to the public.

