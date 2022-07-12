ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmy Award nomination announcement begins

By LYNN ELBER
 2 days ago
Emmy Nominations FILE - A view of the stage at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, is shown Sept. 22, 2019. Nominations for the 74th annual Emmy Awards will be announced early Tuesday, July 12, 2022, during a virtual ceremony. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards are being announced, with “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” among the shows looking to add to their previous trophy hauls.

JB Smoove of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and Melissa Fumero of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" are announcing this year's contenders in a livestreamed ceremony on Emmys.com.

The nominees for best comedy series are: “Abbott Elementary”; “Barry”; “Curb Your Enthusiasm”; “Hacks”; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; “Only Murders in the Building”; "Ted Lasso" and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

The nominees for best comedy series actress are: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”; Elle Fanning, “The Great”; Issa Rae, “Insecure”; Jean Smart, “Hacks.”

The nominees for actor in a comedy series are: Donald Glover, “Atlanta”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Nicholas Holt, “The Great”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building.”

The limited series nominees are: “Dopesick”; “The Dropout”; “Inventing Anna”; “The White Lotus”; “Pam & Tommy.”

The nominees for variety talk series are: “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”; “Jimmy Kimmel Live”; “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”; “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Television Academy President Frank Scherma kicked off the nomination announcement by saying that a record number of shows had been submitted, which reflects that series production was an all-time high after being drastically reduced during the pandemic.

“Succession,” a 2020 top-drama winner, may face a showdown with “Squid Game” by the time The South Korean hit about a brutal survival contest is vying to become the first non-English language Emmy nominee.

The Emmys once were dominated by broadcast networks and then cable, with the rise of streaming services changing the balance of power and perhaps the awards themselves. The possibility of Netflix's "Squid Game" joining the Emmy mix is the result of streaming's global marketplace focus.

Other possible drama contenders include the modern Western “Yellowstone,” workplace thriller “Severance” and “Yellowjackets,” a hybrid survival and coming-of-age tale.

There are a number of outgoing shows looking for some final Emmy love. Among dramas that includes "This Is Us," and "Ozark," with "Insecure" and "black-ish" on the comedy side.

“The Crown,” which dominated the 2021 drama awards, wasn't televised within the eligibility period and is sitting this year out.

The Emmy ceremony is set for Sept. 12 and will air on NBC, with a host yet to be announced.

For more on this year's Emmy Awards, visit: www.apnews.com/EmmyAwards

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Vibe

Quinta Brunson, Sanaa Lathan, And Sheryl Lee Ralph Earn First Emmy Nominations

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Emmy Award nominations have been announced and a handful of talented actors are up for their first trophy. Quinta Brunson, Sanaa Lathan, and Sheryl Lee Ralph are among those nominated for the first time. Brunson has two individual nominations for Abbott Elementary, one for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series and another for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series. The series itself is also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, making Quinta Brunson the first Black woman to receive three Comedy Emmy nominations, according to Variety. More from VIBE.com'Young And The...
Quinta Brunson
Jason Sudeikis
Jimmy Kimmel
Issa Rae
Rachel Brosnahan
Melissa Fumero
Kaley Cuoco
Trevor Noah
Bill Hader
Stephen Colbert
Donald Glover
Elle Fanning
Seth Meyers
Soaps In Depth

Melissa Ordway Returns to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS!

Back at it! It’s been a few weeks since THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS star Melissa Ordway (Abby) has been at the soap’s CBS studios. First, the actress was overseas in Monaco on a promotional publicity tour for Y&R, and then she tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home to the United States. Thankfully, Ordway is all better and has resumed taping her character’s storyline at Y&R!
Vibe

Anthony Anderson Calls Emmys Racist For ‘Black-ish’ Snub In Comedic ‘Kimmel’ Monologue

Kenya Barris’ critically acclaimed Black-ish ended in April 2022 after eight years on-air. One of the show’s stars Anthony Anderson expected the Academy to nominate the sitcom for a multitude of nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards—but that wasn’t the case as the Academy shut the show out, earning only two nominations for Contemporary Costumes and Contemporary Hairstyling.
Popculture

Jennifer Aniston Got Disappointing News When Emmy Nominations Were Announced

Jennifer Aniston had a mixed morning on Tuesday when the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations were announced. She was nominated, but not for what she would expect to be. She was snubbed for her performance as Alex Levy on Apple TV+'s The Morning Show Season 2 but was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for the Friends HBO Max reunion special. The 74th Emmy Awards will air on NBC Monday, Sept. 12.
TVLine

Zendaya Makes Emmys History With Euphoria Producing Nomination

While Rue Bennett makes Euphoria viewers’ hearts ache, her portrayer, Zendaya, is making history. The actress serves as an executive producer on her HBO drama, which was nominated in the Outstanding Drama Series category Tuesday during nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. The nod makes Zendaya, who is 25, the youngest woman to receive a producing nomination at the Emmys.
AOL Corp

Emmy Nominations Live Stream: Watch the Announcement

The nominees for the 74th Emmy Awards are being announced Tuesday morning. JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero have been tapped to announce the nominations for this year’s Emmy Awards, in a virtual ceremony starting at 8:30 am PT. More from The Hollywood Reporter. Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank...
Popculture

Jimmy Fallon Suffers Embarrassing Snub During Emmy Nominations

One big name missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations Tuesday morning was Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was not among the nominees for the Outstanding Variety Talk Series award. Fallon's show has not been nominated for any Primetime Emmys since 2017 and hasn't been included in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category since 2016.
AFP

'Succession' tops Emmy noms with 25 as 'Squid Game' makes history

HBO's "Succession" topped this year's Emmy nominations, earning 25 nods on Tuesday, as "Squid Game" became the first non-English-language drama series shortlisted for glory for television's equivalent of the Oscars. "Squid Game" also picked up multiple acting nominations, including best lead actor for Lee Jung-jae, to earn 14 nods in total.
ETOnline.com

Chris Rock Turned Down Hosting 2022 Emmys, Source Says -- Here's Why

Chris Rock will not be taking the awards show stage as host anytime soon. A source tells ET that the comedian turned down the offer to host the 2022 Emmy Awards. The source reveals that Rock was approached to host this year's Emmy's but turned down the job. "He's in the middle of his tour and is preparing for the taping of his comedy special, which will be taping this fall," the source says.
