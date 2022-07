A search is underway for a man who reached the summit of a mountain in Colorado and never returned, officials said. Luis Corkern, 41, reached Kit Carson Peak in the Sangre de Cristo mountains of southern Colorado at around 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, according to Custer County Search and Rescue. Corkern never made it back down the trailhead to his car.

