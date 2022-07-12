ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United Lift A Trophy After Beating Liverpool To Win Bangkok Centenary Cup

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37q3aU_0gcvmFW500

Some players looked a little awkward as they were handed medals for winning a pre-season friendly.

Manchester United lifted a piece of silverware after beating Liverpool in Erik ten Hag's first game as manager.

Goals from Jadon Sancho, Fred, Anthony Martial and Facundo Pellistri saw United run riot to claim a 4-0 win against an ever-changing Liverpool team as Jurgen Klopp made wholesale substitutions every 30 minutes.

The result should be taken with a pinch of salt under the circumstances but any victory over Liverpool is worth a little celebration.

READ MORE: Manchester United Thrash Liverpool 4-0... But Don't Expect An EPL Power Shift

Bruno Fernandes and Erik ten Hag hold the Bangkok Centenary Cup trophy after Manchester United's 4-0 win over Liverpool in Thailand

MUTV

On Tuesday, the celebration was a contractual obligation as United were presented with the Bangkok Centenary Cup.

Ten Hag and Bruno Fernandes, who had started the match as United's captain, lifted the trophy together.

Neither man allowed himself to get carried away as celebrations were kept to a minimum.

In truth, some United players looked a little awkward as they were handed medals for winning a pre-season friendly.

It could have been worse. The entire Liverpool team - all 32 players who featured in the game - were presented with runners-up medals.

PREMIER LEAGUE
