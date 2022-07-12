ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Mykki Blanco – “French Lessons” (Feat. Kelsey Lu)

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMykki Blanco has announced a new album, Stay Close To Music, the follow-up to last year’s Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep. The songs on it were made during the same recording sessions as Blanco’s last one — those took place in a whole lot of places (Lisbon, Paris, New York, Chicago,...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

10 Songs You Didn’t Know Carole King Wrote for Other Artists in the ’60s

Born a songwriter, when she was a teenager, and still attending James Madison high school in Brooklyn, New York, Carole King was already selling songs to publishing companies throughout the city, while writing songs for her band Co-Sines and making demo albums with her schoolmate Paul Simon. By the 1960s, King met her soon-to-be husband and co-writer Gerry Goffin at Queens College and went on to write some of the biggest hits throughout the 1960s, ’70s and a career spanning more than six decades.
BROOKLYN, NY
Stereogum

Goon – “Emily Says”

This week, the dreamy Los Angeles rock group Goon are releasing a new album, Hour Of Green Evening. They’ve shared “Angelnumber 1210” and “Ochre” from it already, and today they’re back with one final single: “Emily Says.” The Emily in question is frontman Kenny Becker’s wife Emily Elkin, who plays cello in Angel Olsen’s live band and has worked with Olivia Rodrigo, Halsey, and more. “This song is about how her and I meeting each other was the most joyful thing to ever happen to both of us, but also didn’t cure either of us from our anxieties or depression,” Becker said in a statement. “I wanted to focus on the heart-wringing conflict between those two things.” Listen below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stereogum

…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead – “Millennium Actress” (Feat. Amanda Palmer)

This week, …And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead are releasing their new album XI: BLEED HERE NOW. The Austin band has shared two pairs of singles from it so far, “No Confidence” and “Salt In Your Eyes” and “Contra Mundum” and Penny Candle. Today, they’re back with a lone track, “Millennium Actress,” but this one’s got one of the album’s featured guests in the form of some vocals from Amanda Palmer. Check it out below.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mykki Blanco
Person
Kelsey Lu
Person
Devendra Banhart
Person
Jónsi
Person
Tom Petty
Person
Saul Williams
Person
Michael Stipe
Person
Slug Christ
Person
Lou Reed
Stereogum

Danger Mouse & Black Thought – “Aquamarine” (Feat. Michael Kiwanuka)

Next month, Danger Mouse and Black Thought are releasing their long-in-the-works collaborative album Cheat Codes. So far, we’ve heard “Because” (which boasted features from Joey Bada$$, Russ, and Dylan Cartlidge) and “No Gold Teeth” (which landed on our best songs of the week list), and today the pair is back with a new track called “Aquamarine.” It features guest vocals from Michael Kiwanuka. The London singer’s 2016 album Love & Hate and its 2019 follow-up Kiwanuka were co-produced by Danger Mouse.
MUSIC
People

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Renaissance Album

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving," the Grammy-winning singer wrote on Instagram alongside the album's cover art. "My intention was...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ken Williams Dies: “Everybody Plays The Fool” Songwriter Was 83

Click here to read the full article. Kenneth “Ken” Williams, who wrote or co-wrote more than 500 songs including the classic 1972 hit “Everybody Plays the Fool” recorded by The Main Ingredient with lead vocals by Cuba Gooding Sr., died June 17 following a long non-Covid illness at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, NY. He was 83. His death was announced by his wife, the Broadway actress and singer Mary Seymour Williams. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Although most widely known for “Everybody Plays the Fool,” the classic R&B song he co-wrote with Rudy Clark and J.R. Bailey, Williams...
MANHASSET, NY
Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Anohni#Amazing
Stereogum

Death Cab For Cutie – “Here To Forever”

The members of Death Cab For Cutie, Ben Gibbard especially, found all sorts of ways to stay productive during the pandemic, but now they’re back in business for real. At the moment, Death Cab are in the early stages of a long tour. Later this summer, they’ll follow 2018’s Thank You For Today with the new album Asphalt Meadows. We’ve already posted first single “Roman Candles,” and now Death Cab have also shared the new track “Here To Forever.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Kal Marks – “My Name Is Hell”

Last month, the Boston band Kal Marks announced their first new album in four years with the lead single “Ovation” and a rejiggered lineup, still centered around leader Carl Shane. My Name Is Hell is due out next month, and today the band is sharing the album’s title track, which unfurls over four minutes and breaks into a guttural conclusion.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

Rachika Nayar – “Nausea”

Last month, the Brooklyn musician Rachika Nayar announced her sophomore album Heaven Come Crashing with its title track, which made its way onto our best songs of the week list. Today, Nayar is back with another cut from the album, “Nausea,” which incorporates a teeth-chattering synth that’s wrapped around by some spacey keys and guitars and builds to a transcendent finish.
BROOKLYN, NY
Stereogum

Santigold – “Nothing”

In May, art-pop provocateur Santigold shared her first new single since 2018’s I Don’t Want: The Gold Fire Sessions: “High Priestess.” Since then, Santi announced plans to release her fourth album, Spirituals. Along with “High Priestess” we’ve heard “Ain’t Ready,” and now Santigold has shared a follow-up track, “Nothing,” which also gets a video short by Frank Ockenfels.
MUSIC
Vogue Magazine

As Roxy Music Gears Up For a Historic Reunion, Bryan Ferry Talks About Their Legacy—And Their Look

Almost exactly 50 years ago, Roxy Music’s landmark self-titled debut album was unleashed upon the world. An enthralling admixture of heady, brainy art rock and sexy, danceable glam rock, Roxy Music (and Roxy Music) would have a massive influence on everything from electronic music to punk rock, disco, New Wave, and a host of other genres, scenes, and subcultures. At the same time, their swooning, crooning singer Bryan Ferry became an almost instant icon of sartorial, bespoke cool before going on to a long solo career when the band split up after 1982’s Avalon. With Roxy Music setting out on their first tour in more than a decade—and Ferry with a new solo EP, Love Letters, just out—we thought it a good time to catch up with Ferry.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Premature Evaluation: black midi Hellfire

A black midi album can be a thrill ride, and the very same black midi album can feel like homework. It all depends on your headspace. The first time I listened to the band’s new Hellfire I was pretty sure I hated it. The second time through, I loved it. On subsequent listens, both the appreciation and the annoyance have returned. I’ve come to think of those reactions as the yin and yang of black midi, complementary forces that catalyze each other and hold each other in tension. Admittedly, the madcap turbulence in this band’s music is the cause of my swings between ecstasy and revulsion, not an effect — they’re the ones stirring me up, not vice versa — but it feels like they’re trying ever harder to elicit such strong reactions. If so, it’s working.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Gleemer’s Dark & Pretty New EP Here At All

Gleemer are a rock band from Colorado who incorporate elements of shoegaze, slowcore, grunge, and other sounds at the intersection of pretty and heavy. Their new EP Here At All collects five songs that remind me of Death Cab For Cutie, early Sun Kil Moon, and the moodier side of late-’90s alt-rock radio — but with guitar sounds bigger and more explosive than any of those reference points communicates. Check it out below.
COLORADO STATE
Stereogum

The Goon Sax Break Up

The Goon Sax are breaking up. The Brisbane indie-pop trio announced their decision in a message on their social media accounts today. The note does not provide a rationale, but it does express gratitude for their nine years playing together. They’re cancelling their upcoming shows, including dates opening for fellow Matador artists Pavement and Interpol/Spoon, but they promise to play “one or two more shows in Australia.” Their takeaway on the disbandment? “For us it feels like a happy ending.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Marcus Mumford – “Cannibal”

A couple days ago, Marcus Mumford announced his debut solo album away from Mumford & Sons. It’s called (self-titled) and was produced by Blake Mills, and it features guest spots from Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, and Monica Martin. He’s now followed that up with its lead single, “Cannibal.” In his note announcing the album, Mumford said that he wrote the track in January 2021 while he was “facing demons I danced with for a long time in isolation,” and that it was what that kickstarted the process of making (self-titled). It’s a quiet folk song that explodes into sound at the end. Check it out below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Amanda Shires – “Empty Cups” (Feat. Maren Morris & Jason Isbell)

Next month, the great country-rock singer-songwriter Amanda Shires will release her new solo album Take It Like A Man. Shires spends a lot of time in other projects — in the 400 Unit with her husband Jason Isbell and in Americana supergroup the Highwomen — and many of her collaborators are here to help out on her new record. Shires recorded the album with Angel Olsen producer Lawrence Rothman, and she’s lined up assists from a number of her friends. We’ve already posted the early singles “Hawk For The Dove” and “Take It Like A Man,” and now Shires has shared a new song that features both her husband Jason Isbell and her Highwomen bandmate Maren Morris.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy