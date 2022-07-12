ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Jiggle Physics 134: Steal the Booty

By Jim Metzendorf
Android Central
Android Central
 2 days ago

What do sketchy new consoles that incorporate NFTs as a means of preordering and lame X-Men powers have in common? Well, nothing, except they are discussed in this episode of Jiggle Physics! The also chat about Skull and Bones, God of War Ragnarok, a Splatoon 3 themed Switch, and more.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

LINKS:

ABetterABK 💙 ABK Workers Alliance on Twitter

Skull and Bones gets November 8 release date on Xbox Series X

God of War Ragnarok release date set for November 9

God of War Ragnarok preorder guide: Every edition and what's in them on PS4 & PS5

Nintendo recap: New Splatoon 3 Switch OLED coming in August and more Switch Pro rumors

