ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Why Vanessa Marcil Was Cast on GENERAL HOSPITAL!

By Michelle Parkerton
Soaps In Depth
Soaps In Depth
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As GENERAL HOSPITAL’s casting director, Mark Teschner has hired hundreds of actors to appear on the soap over the years as series regulars, recurring players, and even Under-5 performers who have less than five lines of dialogue. In the recent episode of Maurice Benard’s State of Mind YouTube series, the legendary...

www.soapsindepth.com

Comments / 2

Related
Soaps In Depth

Susan Batten’s New Role on GENERAL HOSPITAL!

An old favorite from Llanview is headed to Port Charles! Soap Opera Digest is reporting in their new issue that Susan Batten will be appearing on GENERAL HOSPITAL the week of June 30 in the role of home-shopping star Flora Gardens. The actress, who played Luna Moody on ONE LIFE...
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

What Happened to Spinelli on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Damian Spinelli isn’t seen as often these days on GENERAL HOSPITAL, so whenever he pops back into Port Charles for another visit, newer viewers can be forgiven for not knowing too much about the quirky character. Spinelli was first introduced back in November of 2006 when Bradford Anderson joined GH as the computer geek. Although initially a recurring character, Spinelli proved so popular Anderson was put on contract with the soap just six months later. He remained with the soap until December of 2013, earning three Daytime Emmy Award nominations for his work along the way. Anderson has continued to pop back in periodically — well, aside from that one time when the role was briefly played by Blake Berris (ex-Nick, DAYS OF OUR LIVES) — and continues to delight fans with his occasional returns.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
Person
Vanessa Marcil
Person
Maurice Benard
Soaps In Depth

Two Former GENERAL HOSPITAL Crewmembers Sue ABC

On the heels of the lawsuit that former GENERAL HOSPITAL star Ingo Rademacher (ex-Jax) has pending against ABC for wrongful termination, two former GH crewmembers are also suing the Disney-owned network. According to Deadline, James and Timothy Wahl have filed a suit that they were wrongfully fired for refusing to comply with ABC’s mandate that all employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19.
LAW
Soaps In Depth

Rebecca Herbst Clarifies Her Status at GENERAL HOSPITAL

As GENERAL HOSPITAL’s Elizabeth is away at Shadybrook and focusing on her mental health, viewers have seen much less of the beloved nurse’s portrayer, Rebecca Herbst, lately. And understandably, the actress’ fans have been worried that the cutback in her airtime means that something is going on behind the scenes with Herbst.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gh
Popculture

Mary Mara, 'Law & Order' and 'Dexter' Actress, Dies in Drowning Accident

Actress Mary Mara has passed away, and an investigation is underway. According to a report by PEOPLE, the 61-year-old TV star was found in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York on Sunday. New York State Police issued a statement saying they believe Mara drowned by accident while swimming.
ACCIDENTS
Us Weekly

‘General Hospital’ Cast Attended Funeral for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner’s Son Harrison: How They Supported Their Costars

Supporting their colleagues. The General Hospital cast has been doing anything they can to be there for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner as they grieve son Harrison Wagner's death. While at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, actress Kelly Thiebaud told Entertainment Tonight that the General Hospital team attended the funeral […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Soaps In Depth

Lexi Ainsworth is Back at GENERAL HOSPITAL!

She has been traveling around Europe for the past few months, but GENERAL HOSPITAL fan favorite Lexi Ainsworth (Kristina) will finally be making a pit stop in Port Charles! On June 27, the actress announced that she was back at work on the soap’s set. In an Instagram Story,...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The General Hospital Twist That Granted a Star’s ‘Dying’ Wish — and the Show’s, Too

One of Port Charles’ favorite couples may never have reunited!. Before taking the reins at Days of Our Lives, Ron Carlivati scripted some of the most popular (and occasionally out-there) storylines for ABC’s One Life to Live and General Hospital. And in at least one instance, he defied the wishes of a popular leading lady… and to this day remains glad that he did!
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
General Hospital
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Soap Opera Co-Stars Tie the Knot

Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy, who starred in the British soap opera Hollyoaks, married in Spain last month. The two got engaged in 2019 and are parents to son Asa, who was born in September 2021. Wood-Davis, 31, played Kim Butterfield on Hollyoaks, while Jerdy, 32, played Jesse Donovan. Wood-Davis...
RELATIONSHIPS
Soaps In Depth

Is Deacon Moving to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS? — Sean Kanan Speaks Out!

Deacon recently returned to THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL, but some soap fans would love to see Sean Kanan bring the character back to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS, too! When the character of Diane Jenkins returned to Y&R very much alive, Deacon’s name popped up as someone who had helped her fake her death all those years ago. Unfortunately, it looks like Deacon is being kept plenty busy on B&B!
TV SERIES
Popculture

TV Host Divorces Husband Following 2 Years of Marriage

Charissa Thompson recently spoke out about her choice to end her two-year marriage. The sportscaster filed official documents in May, bringing a close to the coupling. The details come from The Blast, revealing that the Fox NFL Kickoff host is walking away from sports agent Kyle Thousand, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending the marriage. The pair wed at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020. According to Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Soaps In Depth

Jon Lindstrom Opens up About Ryan’s Daughter on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Fans were surprised (and also creeped out) to discover that Ryan and Esme were father and daughter on GENERAL HOSPITAL, but thankfully, the actors knew going into it so they could play the scenes keeping their character’s true connection in mind before it was actually revealed to viewers. When he learned Ryan would be having scenes with Avery Kristen Pohl’s Esme, portrayer Jon Lindstrom immediately began to suspect and went to executive producer Frank Valentini for confirmation.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott’s 15-Year-Old Liam Identifies as Trans, According to Dad

Click here to read the full article. During a weekend screening of his latest film, My Fake Boyfriend, Dean McDermott gave a sweet shoutout to his kids in the audience — and revealed one reason why he loves the new movie — on an Instagram story posted by his oldest son, Jack. “The thing I love about this movie is I got to share it with my 15-year-old who identifies as trans and my gay son,” McDermott said proudly, to a round of applause. “I love that they get a safe space to come and watch this.” This is the first time...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Tony Sirico Dies: ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Steve Schirripa Shares Touching Tribute to Late ‘The Sopranos’ Actor

Blue Bloods actor Steve Schirripa offered some tender words on Friday after news spread about the death of Tony Sirico. If you recall, Schirripa played Bobby Baccalieri on The Sopranos opposite Sirico’s Paulie Walnuts. Bobby would be a top aide to Corrado “Junior” Soprano on the HBO series. Well, Schirripa shared a sweet photo of him and Sirico in an appearance on Sesame Street. In the picture, you can see Sirico sharing eyebrows with Bert while Schirripa is behind Ernie.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Soaps In Depth

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
2K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Soaps In Depth in home of the latest news, interviews, spoilers, and features from America's favorite soap operas including General Hospital, The Bold and The Beautiful, The Young and The Restless, and Days of Our Lives.

 https://www.soapsindepth.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy