Friendship – “Chomp Chomp”

By James Rettig
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriendship are nearing the release of their new album Love The Stranger, due out at the end of the month from their new home at Merge. We’ve heard “Ugly Little Victory,” “Hank,”...

Alien Boy – “Wondering Still”

In 2021, the Portland band Alien Boy released a really solid album called Don’t Know What I Am, which included “The Way I Feel,” one of my personal favorite songs of the year. Today, they’re back with their first new track since then, “Wondering Still,” which is a jam. Here’s the band’s Sonia Weber on it:
High Vis – “Blending”

Last month, we named High Vis a Band To Watch when they announced their sophomore album Blending. Both tracks we’ve heard from it, “Talk For Hours” and “Fever Dream,” landed on our best songs of the week list, and today they’re back to share the album’s soaring and melodic title track.
Marci – “Pass Time”

Next month, TOPS keyboardist Marta Cikojevic is releasing her debut self-titled album as Marci. We’ve heard three songs from it so far — “Entertainment,” “Immaterial Girl,” and “Terminal” (that last one made it onto our best songs of the week list) — and today she’s back with another one, “Pass Time.” It’s a pretty, whispery one that Cikojevic said is about “recognizing the same cycles you’ve put yourself in, and finding a way out. Trying to snap out of a bad habit, even when it feels so good.” Listen below.
No Devotion – “Starlings”

No Devotion have been trying to mount a comeback for a bit now. The Geoff Rickly-led band that includes former members of Lostprophets first announced a reunion last year, which was then pushed back. Then they plotted out some opening dates for Cursive that were then canceled. But last month they scheduled some shows in the UK and the US for July; the UK shows ended up getting postponed, but No Devotion made their grand return to the stage for a surprise appearance during Thursday’s set at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City on Saturday night, and then played their first full show in 7 years on Monday in Brooklyn.
Band To Watch: Pool Kids

There was no precedent for a band’s sophomore comeback after a DIY debut hailed by Hayley Williams, but Florida emo quartet Pool Kids didn’t cow to the pressure. After the pop-punk superstar declared on Instagram that 2018’s Music To Practice Safe Sex To is what Paramore “wished we sounded like in the early 2000s,” Pool Kids doubled down. LP2, out July 22 on Skeletal Lightning, pulls from influences as disparate as Pink Floyd to Rina Sawayama and is self-titled: “A big dick move,” lead singer and guitarist Christine Goodwyne says, flipping her Robert Plant curls. “It’s confident, it’s sexy,” adds bassist Nicolette Alvarez, grinning in a plaid skirt and jean jacket. (Onstage, Alvarez animates the school-uniform-punk shtick with a plucky sneer.) Guitarist Andy Anaya, who made a name for himself with Orlando’s You Blew It!, and drummer Caden Clinton agree. “It’s like, We’re here,” Anaya says.
'Big Brother' Removes Houseguest at Last Minute

Big Brother Season 24 already has a casting shakeup! Just hours after the summer reality show announced its new cast of houseguests, and just a day before the premiere, Big Brother announced Marvin Achi will no longer be participating in this season of the CBS series. He will be replaced by backup houseguest Joseph.
The Goon Sax Break Up

The Goon Sax are breaking up. The Brisbane indie-pop trio announced their decision in a message on their social media accounts today. The note does not provide a rationale, but it does express gratitude for their nine years playing together. They’re cancelling their upcoming shows, including dates opening for fellow Matador artists Pavement and Interpol/Spoon, but they promise to play “one or two more shows in Australia.” Their takeaway on the disbandment? “For us it feels like a happy ending.”
Goon – “Emily Says”

This week, the dreamy Los Angeles rock group Goon are releasing a new album, Hour Of Green Evening. They’ve shared “Angelnumber 1210” and “Ochre” from it already, and today they’re back with one final single: “Emily Says.” The Emily in question is frontman Kenny Becker’s wife Emily Elkin, who plays cello in Angel Olsen’s live band and has worked with Olivia Rodrigo, Halsey, and more. “This song is about how her and I meeting each other was the most joyful thing to ever happen to both of us, but also didn’t cure either of us from our anxieties or depression,” Becker said in a statement. “I wanted to focus on the heart-wringing conflict between those two things.” Listen below.
Death Cab For Cutie – “Here To Forever”

The members of Death Cab For Cutie, Ben Gibbard especially, found all sorts of ways to stay productive during the pandemic, but now they’re back in business for real. At the moment, Death Cab are in the early stages of a long tour. Later this summer, they’ll follow 2018’s Thank You For Today with the new album Asphalt Meadows. We’ve already posted first single “Roman Candles,” and now Death Cab have also shared the new track “Here To Forever.”
Gordi – “Inhuman”

The Australian singer-songwriter Gordi, a 2016-vintage Stereogum Artist To Watch, has been doing a lot lately — a single with Troye Sivan, a Dolly Parton cover, a Julien Baker remix. Next month, she’ll release Inhuman, a new EP that she recorded in studios around the world. We’ve already posted first single “Way I Go,” and now Gordi has also shared “Inhuman,” a song about about transforming yourself into a robot as a way of coping with earthly stresses.
Reunited Screamo Greats Gospel Go Full Prog On New 21-Minute Song

“Pulling a Mars Volta,” I guess you’d call it. After returning in May with their first album in 17 years, The Loser, screamo greats Gospel have now released a song that lasts more than half that project’s 40-minute runtime. Its title is long, too: “MVDM: The Magical Volumes Vol​.​1: The Magick Volume Of Dark Madder Or Magic Volume Of Dark Matter Or Just Magic Volume.” Clocking in at more than 21 minutes, the song shifts shapes several times over. You like riffs? Below, feast yourself on some riffs.
Rachika Nayar – “Nausea”

Last month, the Brooklyn musician Rachika Nayar announced her sophomore album Heaven Come Crashing with its title track, which made its way onto our best songs of the week list. Today, Nayar is back with another cut from the album, “Nausea,” which incorporates a teeth-chattering synth that’s wrapped around by some spacey keys and guitars and builds to a transcendent finish.
Pinkshift – “i’m not crying you’re crying”

The Paramore- and MCR-loving Baltimore pop-punk marauders Pinkshift returned at the start of summer with “nothing (in my head),” their first song for new label home Hopeless Records. The song, which rules, was clearly the lead single from a new album, and today we get the details on that project plus another song.
Faye – “Dream Punches”

Last month, the Charlotte trio Faye announced their first full-length, You’re Better, which arrives six years after they released their debut EP. They introduced the album with “No Vibes,” and today they’re back with another new track called “Dream Punches,” a scurrying frenzy that descends into a satisfyingly fuzzy guitar coda.
Kal Marks – “My Name Is Hell”

Last month, the Boston band Kal Marks announced their first new album in four years with the lead single “Ovation” and a rejiggered lineup, still centered around leader Carl Shane. My Name Is Hell is due out next month, and today the band is sharing the album’s title track, which unfurls over four minutes and breaks into a guttural conclusion.
Unwound Announce 2023 Reunion Tour

As portended by a teaser that sent certain sections of Twitter into a frenzy yesterday, Olympia legends Unwound — one of the most important post-hardcore acts of the ’90s and a flagship band for the Kill Rock Stars label — are getting back together next year for their first shows in 21 years. The reunion comprises seven shows next February and March and will feature a new lineup due to founding bassist Vern Rumsey’s death in 2020. Karp/Melvins/Big Business member Jared Warren, billed as Rumsey’s one-time protege, will be taking over on bass, while Scott Seckington — who has played with Unwound’s Justin Trosper and Sara Lund in Nocturnal Habits — has joined in on second guitar and keyboards. The reconstituted Unwound will play seven shows in February and March of next year.
Archers Of Loaf Announce First New Album In 24 Years

The beloved North Carolina rock band Archers Of Loaf have been back together for about a decade now, sporadically playing shows — some of which were canceled due to the pandemic — and in 2020, they released some of their first new songs in decades, which included tracks like “Raleigh Days” and “Talking Over Talk.” Today, they’re announcing their first new full-length album in 24 years, Reason In Decline, which will be out in October.
Pantha du Prince – “Golden Galactic”

German producer Pantha du Prince (aka Hendrik Weber) has announced the follow-up to 2020’s Conference Of Trees. His latest is called Garden Gaia and it’ll be out August 26 via Modern Recordings/BMG. Coinciding with the news is a hypnotic lead single, “Golden Galactic,” which has some kaleidoscopic visuals, courtesy of Spanish video and installation artist Natalia Stuyk.
Stream Gleemer’s Dark & Pretty New EP Here At All

Gleemer are a rock band from Colorado who incorporate elements of shoegaze, slowcore, grunge, and other sounds at the intersection of pretty and heavy. Their new EP Here At All collects five songs that remind me of Death Cab For Cutie, early Sun Kil Moon, and the moodier side of late-’90s alt-rock radio — but with guitar sounds bigger and more explosive than any of those reference points communicates. Check it out below.
Holy Fawn – “Dimensional Bleed”

Arizona’s Holy Fawn make a gorgeously crushing form of guitar rock that doesn’t neatly fit into any one particular genre. Last year, Stereogum published a feature on the many bands who move from heavy music to shoegaze, and Holy Fawn might fit into that wave, but they also might not. For Holy Fawn, heavy music and shoegaze might as well be the same thing. Holy Fawn build giant, cresting waves of uplifting brutality, and they do it without really sounding like anyone else. Soon, they’ll do that for an entire album.
ARIZONA STATE

