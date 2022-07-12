ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconino County, AZ

Coconino County Flood District to hold public meeting in Doney Park regarding mitigation efforts

knau.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Coconino County Flood Control district will hold a meeting this Thursday evening to discuss flood mitigation in Flagstaff’s Doney Park neighborhood. Officials plan to talk about the urgency of proper and timely actions,...

www.knau.org

AZFamily

U.S. 89 reopened near Flagstaff following monsoon flooding

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - U.S. 89 has reopened near Flagstaff after monsoon flooding had closed both directions of travel. The freeway was shut down just before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday near Johnson Ranch Road. The Arizona Department of Transportation said all lanes were reopened around 4:30 p.m. Earlier in...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

Flooding concerns in northern Arizona near the Pipeline Fire burn scar

Neighbors help putting up sandbags to protect homes against flooding near Flagstaff. Neighbors around the Doney Park area near Flagstaff are helping homeowners put sandbags up to help against flooding. Which electric and hybrid vehicles are most popular in Arizona?. Updated: 41 minutes ago. |. According to Karl Brauer with...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Fronteras Desk

Residents warned of damaging floods in Flagstaff area

Residents in northern Arizona will hear from county officials and engineers Thursday night about the new dangers they face from flooding after two major wildfires this year northeast of Flagstaff. The meeting follows dire warnings from the Coconino County flood control district about new flood threats in areas where none...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Just In Now Town of Prescott Valley to test all wells

Town of Prescott Valley to test all wells after Prescott shuts down two wells. The Town of Prescott Valley will test all its water production wells after the City of Prescott announced Friday that it had shut down two of three wells near the airport because of positive tests for Perfluorooctanoicacid (PFOA) and Perfluorooctanesulfonate (PFOS). The third well had a negative test for the man-made chemicals. The Town of Prescott Valley water system is not physically connected to the City of Prescott Water system, but the two communities share the same groundwater resources.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – July 11th, 2022

The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information of how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Flash Flood Warnings issued across northern Arizona: Live radar, updates

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Flash flood warnings were issued for parts of Coconino County as monsoon storms continue to bring heavy rain and hail to northern Arizona. "Life-threatening" flash flooding is expected to hit areas near Flagstaff, including Timberline, Pine Mountain Estates, Hutchinson Acres, Macann Estates, Government Tank Wash, and Little Elden Springs Horse Camp.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

New Splash Pad At Antelope Park Now Open

Prescott Valley Community Services Open News Splash Pad at Antelope Park. The long‐awaited splash pad at Prescott Valley’s Antelope Park will open to the public at 10AM on Monday, July 18. The new splash pad is free and a great way for families to cool down during hot summer days. Open 10AM – 8PM seven days a week until September, the pad features 20 different spray features. In 2023, the pad will be open May through September.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
AZFamily

Viewer videos show heavy rain in the high country

Neighbors help putting up sandbags to protect homes against flooding near Flagstaff. Neighbors around the Doney Park area near Flagstaff are helping homeowners put sandbags up to help against flooding. Flooding in Cottonwood causes road closures. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. People in Cottonwood are dealing with road closures because...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Fronteras Desk

Plea deal struck in Pipeline Fire area arrest

The man accused of starting a fire yards away from where the Pipeline Fire exploded in the San Francisco Peaks above Flagstaff last month pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor charge Wednesday. Matthew Riser faced three misdemeanor counts, a marijuana charge, living in the national forest, and a count for...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
nhonews.com

Phoenix man drowns in Oak Creek

SEDONA – The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who drowned after jumping into Oak Creek on Saturday, July 9. Austin Smith, 36, who was from the Phoenix area, was found under a ledge in the flowing water of Oak Creek by Sedona Fire department crews about an hour and a half after he went in the water, according to Jon Paxton of CCSO on Monday, July 11.
SEDONA, AZ
