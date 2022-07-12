ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House to expand testing, treatments due to rise in COVID-19 BA.5 variant

By Clyde Hughes
 2 days ago
July 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration announced on Tuesday that it will make COVID-19 testing and treatment more available in the United States amid a new spike in cases that's driven mostly by Omicron variants.

The White House COVID-19 team said the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants are now the dominant strains in the United States -- accounting for 80% of all cases. Most involve BA.5.

The seven-day moving case average was about 104,000 on Sunday, according to federal health figures -- a dramatic increase over the average of 22,000 at the start of April.

"Early indications signal that BA.5 may have some increased ability to escape immunity, including from prior infections, meaning it has the potential to cause the numbers of infections to rise in the coming weeks," the White House said in a statement Tuesday.

"This potential for increase is greatest where fewer people are up to date on their vaccinations and there is increased waning of immunity from vaccines."

The White House said it's working with state and local leaders, physicians, pharmacies, health centers and various organizations to open availability to vaccine booster shots, particularly among vulnerable Americans and those over 50.

"Given the rise of BA.5, it is essential that Americans stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations," the White House added.

"The science is clear that COVID-19 vaccines remain our single-most important tool to protect people and prevent serious illness, hospitalizations, and deaths, and staying up to date on booster shots ensures that people have the highest level of protection possible."

The White House stressed that antiviral treatments like Paxlovid are now available in 41,000 locations, which puts about 90% of all U.S. residents within five miles of a facility with the drugs. Taken shortly after a confirmed diagnosis, the drugs help drive down hospitalizations and deaths.

IN THIS ARTICLE
