ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

2022 Mini Plan on Sale Now

ohiostatebuckeyes.com
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A mini plan option for the 2022 Ohio State women’s volleyball season is now available. Fans can choose four matches for $40 and select match dates and opponents that work best for their...

ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Comments / 0

Related
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Four Tabbed Big Ten Distinguished Scholars

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Four members of the Ohio State Women’s Golf Team were named Big Ten Distinguished Scholars by the conference office Thursday. Senior Skylar Thompson and junior Kristin Jamieson each claimed the honor for the second time as Buckeyes. Junior Kailie Vongsaga and freshman Jillian Bourdage each were named for the first time in their Ohio State careers.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Cangrejo Joins Buckeyes as Assistant Coach

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Lisa Strom, second-year head coach of the Buckeyes, announced Wednesday the addition of Alejandra Cangrejo to the Ohio State Women’s Golf program as an assistant coach. “I’m thrilled to welcome Alejandra to the Buckeye Family,” Strom said. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Buckeyes Represented by 23 Distinguished Scholars

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 2022 Ohio State Rowing team continues to add academic honors to its growing list of accomplishments following an eighth-place finish in the 2022 NCAA Championships in late May. A total of 23 of Ohio State’s total of 178 Big Ten Distinguished Scholars are members of...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Former Captain Gary Moeller Passes Away

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State Department of Athletics was saddened to learn of the passing of Gary Moeller, a three-year letterwinner for the Buckeyes (1960-62) and co-captain of the 1962 team. The news was reported on the University of Michigan’s official athletic website. Moeller was born and...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Columbus, OH
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Nebraska State
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Buckeyes Earn ITA Awards

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the fifth year in a row, and the 13th time in program history, the Ohio State women’s tennis team has been recognized with the ITA All-Academic Team award. In addition, six Buckeyes – Shelly Bereznyak, Irina Cantos Siemers, Luna Dormet, Kathleen Jones, Sydni Ratliff and Dani Schoenly – have been named ITA Scholar-Athletes.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Big Ten Holding Transformational Educational Experience in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten Conference announced on Thursday that it would be sponsoring a journey to Selma and Montgomery, Alabama for an immersive and educational experience at a key center of the civil rights movement. More than 100 student-athletes, coaches, administrators, conference staff and other stakeholders will be in attendance from July 15-17. Representing Ohio State at the “Big Life Series: Selma to Montgomery” will be current student-athletes Jaydan Wood (women’s track & field), Donovan Hewitt (men’s gymnastics), Brooke Shields (cheer), Nina LaFlore (women’s soccer) and Zed Key (men’s basketball). The group will also include student-athletes, coaches and administrators from the ACC and Pac-12.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy