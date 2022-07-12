2022 Mini Plan on Sale Now

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten Conference announced on Thursday that it would be sponsoring a journey to Selma and Montgomery, Alabama for an immersive and educational experience at a key center of the civil rights movement. More than 100 student-athletes, coaches, administrators, conference staff and other stakeholders will be in attendance from July 15-17. Representing Ohio State at the “Big Life Series: Selma to Montgomery” will be current student-athletes Jaydan Wood (women’s track & field), Donovan Hewitt (men’s gymnastics), Brooke Shields (cheer), Nina LaFlore (women’s soccer) and Zed Key (men’s basketball). The group will also include student-athletes, coaches and administrators from the ACC and Pac-12.

