ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

King of Prussia’s Qlik Reaches Milestone with Security Compliance in the Automotive Industry

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06oksI_0gcvjx1K00
Image via Qlik.

Qlik has achieved Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange (TISAX) compliance, the standard for information security in the automobile industry, for all Qlik products and services, including Qlik Cloud, Qlik Sense, and Qlik Data Integration.

Developed exclusively for the requirements of the automotive industry by the VDA (Association of the German Automotive Industry) and the governance organization ENX Association, TISAX provides standardized information security assessments for the industry and are conducted by accredited independent audit providers.

The TISAX standard seeks to establish a mature information security level in the automotive industry by creating a mutually accepted certificate for suppliers under one global standard. Certification depends on meeting requirements in four areas: information security, connections to third parties, data protection and prototype protection.

By creating one common standard, all participants in the automotive ecosystem benefit from reduced cost, effort, and complexity while allowing for comparable results between participants.

“We strive to deliver our customers the highest level of security within Qlik’s products so they can comfortably support their efforts with analytics that leverage all of their relevant data,” said Francisco Mateo-Sidron, Senior Vice President EMEA for Qlik. “TISAX compliance is a key requirement for any company operating successfully in the automotive industry and we are proud to have our entire product portfolio acknowledged as achieving this important designation.”

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Rivian holding all-hands meeting Friday to address company restructuring

Rivian will hold an all-hands staff meeting Friday amid concerns the electric vehicle startup plans to lay off hundreds of employees. On Monday, Bloomberg reported the company with a factory in Illinois and plans to build a second plant in Georgia is weighing a workforce reduction of around 5%, with a particular focus on non-manufacturing jobs. The company employs nearly 14,000 people.
BUSINESS
foodlogistics.com

The Importance of Building Trust in Trucking Industry

No one has successfully pinpointed the origin of trust or how it develops. And yet, businesses don’t succeed for long without it. Trust is the base making it possible to build and sustain strong relationships. Even the best leaders need time, commitment and the willingness to listen to others...
INDUSTRY
Fast Company

Delivering product innovation in a customer-first, disruptive world

Over half of the Fortune 500 companies from 2000 no longer exist. Furthermore, it is predicted that 90% of today’s Fortune 500 companies will be acquired, merged, or bankrupt by 2050. Would it be surprising to learn that these decreasing company lifespans correlate directly with increasing rates of technological innovation?
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

BearingPoint Study: Digital Services Promise Enormous Revenue Growth for Automotive Manufacturers

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022-- A new study by management and technology consultancy BearingPoint asked passenger car owners in the major automotive markets of China, Germany, and the US about their preferences in the area of software-over-the-air functions and digital services. According to the study, 93% of car owners in the world’s largest automobile markets are interested in using and acquiring digital services through new software updates for their cars. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005069/en/ Software-over-the-air (SOTA): Interest and willingness to purchase digital services in the car (Infographic: Business Wire)
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Security Level#Qlik Reaches Milestone#Qlik Data Integration#The Vda Lrb Association#Enx Association
TheStreet

Bad News for Billionaire Bezos

The story in February had gone global and made a lot of waves. A Dutch superyacht maker, Oceanco, sought a major change to the Koningshaven bridge, known as De Hef, a landmark structure that spans the Meuse river in Rotterdam. This historic bridge had to have its central section temporarily...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Associated Press

Weave Launches Newest Addition to Its All-in-One Platform — Insurance Verification

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, has launched the latest addition to its platform, Insurance Verification. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005493/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
Sourcing Journal

Why Prime Day is an ‘Execution Story’ Amid Supply Chain Constraints

Click here to read the full article. The first day of Amazon’s Prime Day shopping event saw total sales across U.S. online retail surpass $6 billion, delivering growth of 7.8 percent year over year, according to the Adobe Digital Economy Index, making it the biggest day for online spending in 2022. But like other major shopping events, the heavy spending extracts a heavy toll on the overall logistics and warehousing landscape, which already has endured a stream of seemingly never-ending bottlenecks since 2020. With Prime Day becoming more of a retail-wide affair every year, the supply chain is likely to get another wrench thrown in...
RETAIL
GeekyGadgets

Microsoft Azure joins Intel Foundry Services Cloud Alliance

With the recent semiconductor shortage putting unprecedented amounts of focus on the industry both governmental and commercial players have started to recognize the lack of advanced node semiconductor manufacturing capabilities onshore in the United States. To help tackle this Intel Foundry Services (IFS) will be entering into the commercial space and as part of the IFS Accelerator program, Intel recently announced their new IFS Cloud Alliance program, with Microsoft Azure as one of the inaugural members.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

BedRock Systems and U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center to Demonstrate Trusted Computing Base Integration Framework

BedRock Systems, the leading software company delivering an unbreakable foundation for secured computing from edge to cloud, today announced the collaboration with U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Aviation & Missile Center (AvMC) and DESE Research. Headquartered at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, the U.S. DEVCOM AvMC is the Army's focal point for providing research, development, and engineering technology and services for aviation and missile platforms across the life cycle. BedRock Systems and DESE Research, Inc. have developed a trusted computing base integration framework (TCBIF) that supports flexible design and secure integration of multiple features, functions and applications into aviation and missile systems.
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES THE ENTRY INTO A SPECIAL COLLECTIVE EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT VALID UNTIL December 31, 2024

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel,, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announced today that further to the Company's report dated December 14, 2021 regarding the signing of a collective employment agreement for a period of three years until December 31, 2024 (the "Collective Employment Agreement"), the Company, the employees' representatives and the Histadrut New General Labor Organization (the "Parties"), signed a special collective employment agreement, that is valid until December 31, 2024 (the "Special Collective Employment Agreement"), that regulates, among other things, a salary increase mechanism for the years 2023 and 2024 and a mechanism for employee participation in the Company's profits from year 2023 onwards.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Quanergy and PARIFEX Collaborate for First Compliant LiDAR-Based Speed Enforcement System

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE:QNGY) a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, announced today that PARIFEX’s solution has been certified by a French testing body as the first compliant speed enforcement system based on 3D-LiDAR technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005327/en/ Quanergy and PARIFEX Collaborate for First Compliant LiDAR-Based Speed Enforcement System (Graphic: Business Wire)
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

Paragon 28 Launches Mobile Medical Education Lab Tour, Expanding Opportunities for Foot and Ankle Surgeon Education

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA), a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market, today announced its new nationwide mobile training lab tour, for convenient, on-site surgeon training and education. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005137/en/ Paragon 28 Surgeon Mobile Lab (Photo: Business Wire)
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

Seclore Announces Partnership with Global IT Solutions Aggregator TD SYNNEX

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Seclore, a platform leader in data-centric security, announced a new partnership with TD SYNNEX, a global IT distributor and solutions aggregator formed through the merger of Tech Data and Synnex. This partnership enables enterprises to access complete solutions to solve their data protection challenges. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220704005179/en/ Seclore Announces Partnership with Global IT Solutions Aggregator TD SYNNEX (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
pymnts

Digital B2B Payment Solutions Provide Flexibility for Buyers and Sellers

Dean M. Leavitt, CEO and founder of Boost Payment Solutions, writes in the PYMNTS eBook “Baseline 2022: What the Next Six Months Holds” that three themes are shaping payments modernization: partnering for success, shifting leverage and addressing vertical-specific pain points. As we headed into 2022 there was one...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Autonomous flight startup Merlin Labs nabs $105M and US Air Force partnership

Xwing is one of the startups chasing after self-flying planes, as is Reliable Robotics, Pyka and the unicorn Volocopter. They’re not the only ones. Roughly a year ago, Boston-based Merlin Labs emerged from stealth with an autonomous flight system designed to be installed in existing aircraft. While Merlin told TechCrunch at the time that it had “hundreds” of test flights under its belt, the company’s system lacked certification from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to provide commercial service.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Everbridge Unveils Service Intelligence to Accelerate IT Incident Response, Reduce Time-Consuming Unplanned Work, and Maximize Digital Service Value

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management ( CEM ) and digital operations/incident response management, today introduced a new correlation and analytics module enabling IT organizations to streamline digital operations and reduce unplanned work while freeing more time for innovation. Available as part of Everbridge’s Digital Operations solutions bundle, Service Intelligence minimizes digital disruptions and customer impact and ensures smooth-running IT services​ by combining unique visualizations for mapping service graphs with dependency mapping, root cause identification, service ownership, change intelligence and automation – all in one, purpose-built resolver console. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005539/en/ Everbridge Unveils Service Intelligence to Accelerate IT Incident Response, Reduce Time-Consuming Unplanned Work, and Maximize Digital Service Value (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy