ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man faked training certificates for prostitutes working in massage parlors, feds say

By Julia Marnin
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=483BTN_0gcvjRyC00
A New Jersey man was sentenced to prison after faking massage therapy training certificates for prostitutes working in massage businesses, federal officials said. HiltonHead

A man is going to prison after prosecutors said he created and sold fake massage therapy training certificates for prostitutes working in several New Jersey massage parlors.

This helped “disguise prostitution activities as legitimate massage services” and allowed prostitutes to obtain massage licenses from the state without proper training, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey said in a July 11 news release.

Naresh Rane, 68, was sentenced to nearly three years in prison following a guilty plea in connection with facilitating prostitution from 2013 through 2014 while working with a former city councilman to do so, the release said.

McClatchy News contacted Rane’s attorney for comment on July 12 and was awaiting a response.

Rane regarded himself as a businessman and used his ownership of Axiom Healthcare Academy, a now-temporarily closed and purported massage therapy training school, to provide certificates to anyone seeking a massage license without training — as long as they paid him $1,000 to $2,600, according to prosecutors.

To further establish the phony certificates as legit, he created fake class transcripts listing training hours that were never completed at Axiom Healthcare Academy and false grades for his clients, according to an indictment.

Prosecutors said he was willing to provide false documents to the New Jersey Board of Nursing, Massage Bodywork and Somatic Therapy.

Rane worked with a former Westwood city councilman between November 2013 and March 2014 by giving him 10 fake massage therapy training certificates, the release said. Rane admitted knowing the certificates would be used in massage parlors offering prostitution.

This former councilman, Robert W. Miller, handed the certificates to 10 prostitutes working in massage businesses located throughout northern and central New Jersey, according to prosecutors. Miller pleaded guilty in 2016 after giving dozens of fake massage therapy training certificates to 25 different massage parlors from 1997 until 2013, the attorney’s office said in a news release in February 2016.

Months later, Miller, who was facing prison time, and his wife were found dead, according to police, NJ.com reported.

After Rane serves his 33-month prison term, it will be followed by three years of supervised release, the attorney’s office said.

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Walmart fired new Florida mom because her needs were ‘problematic,’ lawsuit says

A mother is suing Walmart and accusing the company of firing her in Florida because her needs as a new mom were “problematic” at work, according to a new federal lawsuit. This includes the former deli worker’s need to take breaks to pump breast milk — which she said her managers “harassed” her for — in order to feed her infant daughter who she gave birth to in 2020, a complaint states. She was fired from the company’s DeFuniak Springs location in January 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostitution#Massage Therapy#Feds#Guns#Mcclatchy News#Axiom Healthcare Academy
Miami Herald

Dad gives baby deadly dose of sleep medicine while mom’s at work, Massachusetts cops say

A father is accused of giving his baby boy a deadly dose of adult sleep medicine while the mother was at work, Massachusetts prosecutors said. Authorities tracked the former Amherst resident down in Maryland after a grand jury indicted him on July 7 in connection with his infant son’s 2019 death, according to a July 11 news release from the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office. A nationwide arrest warrant was issued for the man.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newstalkflorida.com

Florida Dem Governor Candidate Vowing To Legalize Pot Owns Huge Stake In Dispensary Chain, Filings Show

A Democratic Florida gubernatorial candidate who pledged to legalize marijuana if elected owns a sizable stake in a pot dispensary company, according to a financial disclosure. Nikki Fried, who was a medical marijuana lobbyist before becoming Florida’s agriculture commissioner in 2018, has a $130,000 stake in Harvest Health and Recreation...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

Most Florida residents support gender-affirming care for trans youth. For them, facts matter | Opinion

A new poll finds that 54% of Floridians support access to gender-affirming healthcare for minors when it’s recommended by their doctors or supported by their parents. Coming after so many political attacks and caricatures of what gender-affirming care really is and who receives it, this is a welcome sign that science and human compassion still have real power to shape our lives for the better.
FLORIDA STATE
WJHG-TV

Local officials warn consumers about online shopping scams

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Online shopping is a good way to find discounts and deals, but you can also fall victim to a scam if you aren’t careful. Summer sales are a popular way for online retailers to attract customers and promote seasonal items, but Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning that scammers are taking advantage of shoppers as well.
BAY COUNTY, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
13K+
Followers
943
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy