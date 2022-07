As restaurants look for ways to drive visits and boost frequency, they are finding that providing a compelling digital experience is key to reaching younger consumers. Research from the July edition of PYMNTS’ Digital Divide study, The Digital Divide: The Move To The Metaverse, created in collaboration with Paytronix, which drew from a May survey of roughly 2,700 U.S. consumers, found that 94% of millennials and Gen Z-ers express interest in using technology to make the ordering experience smoother, as does a slightly smaller share, but nonetheless the vast majority, of those in other age groups.

RESTAURANTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO