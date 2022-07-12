Everyone We Know Daisy Edgar-Jones of "Where the Crawdads Sing" Has Dated

Adapting a beloved novel for the screen is a tricky endeavor, particularly one that has captivated readers so thoroughly as Where the Crawdads Sing. Written by Delia Owens and released in 2018, the novel has become one of the best-selling books of all time and continues to be devoured by those in search of a compelling story. And it is a genuinely compelling story—making Where the Crawdads Sing ripe for a film adaptation. That screen version comes thanks to Reese Witherspoon, who championed the novel early on and produced the film with her company Hello Sunshine. The result, directed by Olivia Newman, is one of the most faithful literary adaptations to be released in recent years.

