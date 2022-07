For the second time in a year, a West Virginia man pleaded guilty in the drowning of an 11-month-old girl in East Huntingdon three years ago. Derrick Anthony Bass, 32, formerly of Uniontown, was ordered to serve up to 34 years in prison for the third-degree murder of the child, whose body was found by her mother hidden under a pile of blankets in a playpen after the woman returned home from work on July 13, 2019.

EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO