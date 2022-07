A woman with drugs who was arrested by Lady Lake police was nabbed again two days later in Leesburg. Shana Lori Harbin, 36, of Leesburg, was at the wheel of a vehicle at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Sunoco gas station on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A police officer checked on a passenger in the vehicle who appeared to be passed out. Harbin said the passenger was “just tired.” The officer suspected the passenger was under the influence of drugs.

LADY LAKE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO