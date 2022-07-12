ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kopernik to reveal first images from new space telescope

By Jessica Schwalb
 2 days ago
(Photo by Ahmet Okur/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – As the sun goes down, you and your friends throw on night vision goggles to prepare for a game of manhunt. Why do we do this? In short, night vision goggles detect a type of light—infrared light—emitted from anything with a temperature, like a person or a planet. You need the help of these goggles because infrared light’s wavelength is too long and thus too weak to be perceived by the human eye.

With the help of hypersensitive infrared detectors, the James Webb Telescope can view distant nebulae (clouds of dust and gas where stars are born) and planets, according to NASA. The Kopernik Observatory & Science Center will be presenting the Webb Telescope’s first full color images and data released by NASA today.

If you are curious about what lies beyond your eyes, join Kopernik Educator and NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Tish Bresee to see for yourself this Friday night, July 15th.

The program begins at 8:30 PM and tickets are free for Kopernik/ASTC Passport Members and cost $6 for adults, $4 for seniors/students, and $20 for families. For groups of ten or more, admission is $4 for adults and $3 for seniors/students.

