Vanderburgh County, IN

Man killed in Green River Road accident identified

By Jana Garrett
 2 days ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office says preliminary autopsy results show that Frederick D. Moore III, 36, of Evansville, died as a result of multiple blunt force trauma from an accident on South Green River Road.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are still investigating a the fatal accident that occurred on July 10.

The Evansville Police Department is continuing the investigation.

