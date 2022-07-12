Man killed in Green River Road accident identified

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office says preliminary autopsy results show that Frederick D. Moore III, 36, of Evansville, died as a result of multiple blunt force trauma from an accident on South Green River Road.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are still investigating a the fatal accident that occurred on July 10.

The Evansville Police Department is continuing the investigation.