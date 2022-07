STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Ever since Sara Abouhegab, 25, can remember, she has had a “passion for fashion” and dreamed of owning a clothing boutique. “I remember shopping for clothes in different stores since I was a little girl; it was my favorite thing to do as a child. I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to live out my dream just minutes away from where I have lived for most of my life,” she said.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO