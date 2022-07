GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Central Catholic is opening an elementary school, and it already has a wait list out for fall of 2024. “The opportunity that families have not only for a new school but for a faith-based learning environment has people talking and wanting to know when they can get their names on the list and when they will be able to sign onto the new school so we got that waiting list out as a way to tell people yes we hear you - we’ve had a lot of people reach out and inquire and we just wanna give them a way to make sure that their voice is heard and their support is heard,” said Principal Jordan Engle.

