Camden, New Jersey is in the midst of opening its public pools. The mayor was among the first to enjoy a cool dip to kick off the pool season. Mayor Vic Carstarphen entered the pool at the North Camden Community Center that was already filled with children and shouted ‘Camden Strong!’ to the media hoping to see him do a cannonball into the water. Even though it’s Mid-July, Carstarphen says this is the normal time to begin their pool season.

