Roswell, GA

Roswell sets qualifying period for vacant City Council seat

By CHAMIAN CRUZ
appenmedia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council signed a resolution July 11, calling for a special election to fill the unexpired term of Councilman Marcelo Zapata. Zapata’s wife, acting under power of attorney, submitted his resignation letter in an email to Mayor Kurt Wilson on June 28 after the councilman had...

www.appenmedia.com

appenmedia.com

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING MORATORIUM

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.,. the Milton City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the adoption and/or extension to December 20, 2022 of a moratorium barring the acceptance of (1) concept plans, (2) preliminary plats, (3) infill regulating plans, (4) use permits, (5) building permits (excluding interior building or trade permits), (6) demolition permits, (7) grading permits or (8) land disturbance permits, with respect to property located within a jurisdictional area comprised of the twenty-three (23) tax parcels identified as the District at Mayfield within the City of Milton. The tax parcels comprising the District at Mayfield within the City of Milton are: 22 41611340065, 22 41611340461, 22 41611340453, 22 41611340057, 22 41611340412, 22 41611340149, 22 41611340156, 22 41611340164, 22 41611340396, 22 41611340180, 22 41611340404, 22 41611340479, 22 41611340198, 22 41611340528, 22 41611340354, 22 41611340255, 22 41611340248, 22 41611340271, 22 41611340263, 22 41611340289, 22 41611340214, 22 417011710423, 22417011710407. The purpose of the moratorium is to maintain the status quo while Milton prepares and adopts a Historic Preservation Overlay, or similar product, to regulate the exterior features, facades, and design elements of new structures and/or modification to existing structures located on or within such tax parcels. The public hearing will be held at City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, Georgia 30004. All City of Milton residents and any other affected and/or interested persons.
MILTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

City of Atlanta issues crackdown warning for short-term rental owners

ATLANTA - The City of Atlanta has a new warning for people running short-term rentals: City Hall will soon begin cracking down on who can rent out their home. The city will soon begin enforcing a new ordinance designed to have short-term rental owners "held accountable" for community standards. With...
ATLANTA, GA
appenmedia.com

Millage rate increase first in Dunwoody history

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody City Council approved the city’s first property tax increase in its 14-year history July 11 to help address a looming $2 million budget deficit. The increase from 2.74 to 3.04 mills was approved by a 5-0 vote and is expected to generate about...
DUNWOODY, GA
City
Roswell, GA
City
Martin, GA
Roswell, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
appenmedia.com

Forsyth, Cumming deliberate on sales tax referendum

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners met with Cumming city officials July 11 to discuss the proposed countywide transportation local option sales tax referendum. Cumming City Council members Linda Ledbetter and Joey Cochran sat with City Administrator Phil Higgins in the staff section of the...
CUMMING, GA
appenmedia.com

Alpharetta ends glass recycling contract with Republic

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council voted unanimously July 11 to discontinue the city’s glass recycling contract with Republic Services, citing pickup reliability problems that have allegedly plagued residents for years. Finance Director Thomas Harris said Alpharetta entered its current glass recycling contract with Republic in December...
ALPHARETTA, GA
Person
Dave Cox
appenmedia.com

Forsyth County hears update on Comprehensive Plan, 2022 millage rate

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An update to the Forsyth County Comprehensive Plan for 2022-2042 went before the board of commissioners on Thursday, as local groups and officials prepare the document for regional and state vetting later this year. Georgia mandates local governments to draft a comprehensive plan to guide...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
11Alive

One of the safest cities in Georgia just closed its only jail

ACWORTH, Ga. — The city of Acworth is no longer using its jail. Closing the Acworth Detention Facility has been in discussion over the past few years after the pandemic brought on various challenges, such as staffing issues and liability concerns, that made it difficult for the city to maintain the daily jail operations.
ACWORTH, GA
appenmedia.com

Opinion: Big news from the Friends of the Dunwoody Library

Have you missed the big indoor book sales at the Dunwoody Library? I sure have, so it made my day when I received the latest Friends of the Library newsletter (FODL) with this announcement from Jackie Wiley, president of the FODL: “We are excited to be able to get back to having indoor sales. Due to space limitations, we will be dividing the sales into a children's sale and an adults' sale. Both will be held in the Williams Room.”
DUNWOODY, GA
Atlanta News

Town Center at Cobb to Serve as Location for Monthly Caffeine and Octane Car Show; Kick-Off Event Planned for Aug. 7

Caffeine and Octane, the integrated brand behind North America’s largest monthly car show, announces its move to Town Center at Cobb. Each month, thousands of metro-Atlanta area spectators will visit the Cobb County shopping destination to experience and enjoy more than 1,500 exquisite cars. The nationally recognized gathering will take place in the Food Court parking lot on the first Sunday of every month from9 a.m. – noon, beginning Aug. 7.
COBB COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Roswell student selected to Governor’s Honors Program

ROSWELL, Ga. — Christopher Martini, a rising senior from the Cottage School in Roswell, has been selected to attend the 2022 Georgia Governor’s Honors Program hosted at Berry College in Rome, Georgia, this summer. GHP is a residential summer program for gifted and talented high school juniors and...
ROSWELL, GA
appenmedia.com

PUBLIC NOTICE - PH-22-AB-21

Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings. July 14, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.
ALPHARETTA, GA
appenmedia.com

Dunwoody, North Fulton students appointed to military service academies

NORTH METRO ATLANTA — Ten students from Dunwoody and North Fulton County recently accepted appointments to U.S. military service academies for the 2022-2023 school year. The students’ names were released in an announcement from Georgia’s 6th Congressional District. Appointed students will report to their academies later this summer. Eight of the students will attend West Point Military Academy, while the other two will attend the United States Naval Academy.
DUNWOODY, GA
11Alive

Meet the newest principal for Marietta High School

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta High School is expecting a new principal after a special-called meeting on Wednesday, according to the district. Dr. Eric L. Holland has 23 years of administration experience and was most recently the principal of Rome High School. He'll officially be the principal of Marietta High on July 18.
MARIETTA, GA
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Georgia

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Atlanta is the most supernatural city in Georgia. It clocked in at 181 total sightings,...
GEORGIA STATE
appenmedia.com

Roswell man attacked after ATM withdrawal

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell man was attacked July 4 after he withdrew money at a Wells Fargo ATM on Old Holcomb Bridge Way. The victim told police he withdrew $200 from the ATM, then drove home and parked in his usual parking space near his apartment. As he...
ROSWELL, GA

