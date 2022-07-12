Roswell sets qualifying period for vacant City Council seat

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.,. the Milton City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the adoption and/or extension to December 20, 2022 of a moratorium barring the acceptance of (1) concept plans, (2) preliminary plats, (3) infill regulating plans, (4) use permits, (5) building permits (excluding interior building or trade permits), (6) demolition permits, (7) grading permits or (8) land disturbance permits, with respect to property located within a jurisdictional area comprised of the twenty-three (23) tax parcels identified as the District at Mayfield within the City of Milton. The tax parcels comprising the District at Mayfield within the City of Milton are: 22 41611340065, 22 41611340461, 22 41611340453, 22 41611340057, 22 41611340412, 22 41611340149, 22 41611340156, 22 41611340164, 22 41611340396, 22 41611340180, 22 41611340404, 22 41611340479, 22 41611340198, 22 41611340528, 22 41611340354, 22 41611340255, 22 41611340248, 22 41611340271, 22 41611340263, 22 41611340289, 22 41611340214, 22 417011710423, 22417011710407. The purpose of the moratorium is to maintain the status quo while Milton prepares and adopts a Historic Preservation Overlay, or similar product, to regulate the exterior features, facades, and design elements of new structures and/or modification to existing structures located on or within such tax parcels. The public hearing will be held at City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, Georgia 30004. All City of Milton residents and any other affected and/or interested persons.

MILTON, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO