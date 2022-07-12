East Haven Assisted Living Community Recognized with Excellence Award
zip06.com
2 days ago
Out of the more than 275 assisted living communities in Connecticut, The Village at Mariner’s Point, a Benchmark assisted living and mind and memory care community, has been selected as one of the best in the state by U.S. News & World Report. Mariner’s Point earned “Best” status...
Despite hints of a possible recession on the horizon, hiring in some Connecticut employment sectors remains strong. Donald Klepper Smith. an economist with DataCore Partners, said the reason for companies hiring with the possibility of a recession looming is pretty basic. “You grow your business one of two ways: with...
Michelle McCabe, a Fairfield resident and new executive director of Connecticut Main Street Center (CMSC), said she is looking forward to becoming an economic development tourist in her own state. Having started her new position just last week, McCabe said she plans on visiting every downtown in Connecticut. “I love...
The East Shore District Health Department (ESDHD), in conjunction with Albertus Magnus College; the University of Connecticut; and Yale University, will be hosting Community Conversations on Climate Change at local community centers and libraries in Branford, North Branford, and East Haven. There will be a short presentation on the state...
Ira Gordon Colby III, known as Terry, was born in New Haven, on July 7, 1934 to Ira Gordon Colby Jr. and Mary Tatnall Colby. He grew up in Woodbridge, attended local schools and The Foote School, graduated in 1952 from The Taft School, and headed to Dartmouth. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1955. He received his honorable discharge in 1958, returned to his Dartmouth class of 1956, but graduated in 1959. Later that year, he married Penelope Betts Colby. Together they moved to Virginia where Terry attended the University of Virginia Law School in Charlottesville, receiving his degree in 1962. Upon graduation, he joined the New Haven law firm of Daggett, Colby, and Hooker, in which his father was a partner, and moved to North Guilford, where he and Penny raised their three children Ira Gordon Colby IV, Andrea Shippen Colby, and Martha Bannerman Colby.
I've seen it all in my 35+ years of daily driving on I-84, Rt. 8, the Merritt, Highland Ave, Padanarum Road, and 202. Have you ever seen a group of teenagers eating a pizza out of the box while they were driving?. That's what I was behind last night on...
The Hamden political establishment has thrown its weight behind one of the two Democratic candidates for secretary of the state: Stephanie Thomas. Mayor Lauren Garrett, State Sen. Jorge Cabrera, and State Rep. Joshua Elliott were among the town elected officials who endorsed Thomas Wednesday and accompanied her on a tour of small businesses and summer camps.
The Charles W. Morgan is being credited as the most historic landmark in Connecticut. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most historic landmark in each state, which included the 19th century whaling ship turned museum in Mystic as the top choice for Connecticut. "This wooden whaling boat, anchored in...
“OK. We’re done,” Jennifer Scoggin said in a satisfied voice to her eight-year old son Charlie. They picked up their basket of freshly picked berries and started walking out of the strawberry patch at Bishop’s Orchards on a recent weekday morning. Then she stooped down to pick just one more perfect strawberry.
Paula Webster explains that she was tricked into quilting. A friend from her knitting group who also quilted made her an offer straight out of The Godfather: an offer she could not refuse. Her friend, Susan Nygard, asked if Paula would consider making a quilt if there were a place...
The new Alliance District Teacher Loan Subsidy Program. lets teachers refinance up to $25,000 of their student loans – at interest rates as low as 0.75%. The catch? You have to work in one of the state’s lowest-performing school systems, known as “Alliance Districts.”
Hamden Fire Chief Gary Merwede will retire at the end of July following 28 years in the department. “I have been blessed to work for a department that protects the town where I grew up and raised my family, a department with an excellent reputation and hardworking, dedicated firefighters and fire officers,” Merwede wrote in a letter to his colleagues on Tuesday.
About 30 people have died from COVID-19 this past week in Connecticut, according to data from the state Department of Public Health. This brings the state’s death toll to 11,085. Patients hospitalized with the virus have been steadily increasing over the past weeks. On Thursday, the state reported 293...
When the decision was made in late 2019 to close briefly for upgrades and repairs, no one suspected the North Haven Historical Society (NHHS) would be preparing to celebrate its grand reopening nearly three years later. "[We] thought it would only be brief," NHHS Board Member Marisa Hexter told the...
(WTNH) – “It’s scary. It’s very scary. Every day I wake up and thank God that I woke up and can still move despite the pain,” said Dr. Theresa Baskin of Hamden. By looking at Reverend Dr. Theresa Baskin, her physical and mental struggles are not what you see. Her kindness, love for life, and […]
(WTNH) — Connecticut Water is asking some people to cut back on their water usage. People in Clinton, Guilford, Madison, Old Saybrook and Westbrook are being asked to cut back by 10%. Below tips are listed that should help reduce water usage. Stop watering lawns. Shut off automatic irrigation systems. Fix leaking fixtures. Minimize all […]
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A little girl’s final wish was made possible at Lighthouse Point Park on Tuesday. Pictures of Eliana Palacio, in her kiddie pool and long before she was bedridden in the hospital, show happier times for the 4-year-old who has faced many challenges in her young life.
25 Florence Road Unit 15: Claudia Hansen to Alexandre J. Fernandes, $165,000 on June 22. 25 Florence Road Unit 26: Michele Iglesias to Rachel L. Wallinger, $182,000 on June 20. 25 Florence Road Unit 58: Papken Mahserejian to Fernando Nunez and Alexandria Garcia, $195,000 on June 20. Flying Point Road:...
People in the Farmington Valley are being asked to take some simple steps to help cut down on incidents involving black bears. From March through November the bears are active across the state, and that sometimes leads to conflict with people and pets. According to numbers from the State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), there were more than 5,500 reported sightings in the state.
Comments / 0