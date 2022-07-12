East Haven Assisted Living Community Recognized with Excellence Award

Ira Gordon Colby III, known as Terry, was born in New Haven, on July 7, 1934 to Ira Gordon Colby Jr. and Mary Tatnall Colby. He grew up in Woodbridge, attended local schools and The Foote School, graduated in 1952 from The Taft School, and headed to Dartmouth. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1955. He received his honorable discharge in 1958, returned to his Dartmouth class of 1956, but graduated in 1959. Later that year, he married Penelope Betts Colby. Together they moved to Virginia where Terry attended the University of Virginia Law School in Charlottesville, receiving his degree in 1962. Upon graduation, he joined the New Haven law firm of Daggett, Colby, and Hooker, in which his father was a partner, and moved to North Guilford, where he and Penny raised their three children Ira Gordon Colby IV, Andrea Shippen Colby, and Martha Bannerman Colby.

