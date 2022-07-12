ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Haven, CT

East Haven Assisted Living Community Recognized with Excellence Award

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOut of the more than 275 assisted living communities in Connecticut, The Village at Mariner’s Point, a Benchmark assisted living and mind and memory care community, has been selected as one of the best in the state by U.S. News & World Report. Mariner’s Point earned “Best” status...

Register Citizen

Who is hiring in Connecticut?

Despite hints of a possible recession on the horizon, hiring in some Connecticut employment sectors remains strong. Donald Klepper Smith. an economist with DataCore Partners, said the reason for companies hiring with the possibility of a recession looming is pretty basic. “You grow your business one of two ways: with...
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

Community Conversations on Climate Change

The East Shore District Health Department (ESDHD), in conjunction with Albertus Magnus College; the University of Connecticut; and Yale University, will be hosting Community Conversations on Climate Change at local community centers and libraries in Branford, North Branford, and East Haven. There will be a short presentation on the state...
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Ira Gordon Colby III

Ira Gordon Colby III, known as Terry, was born in New Haven, on July 7, 1934 to Ira Gordon Colby Jr. and Mary Tatnall Colby. He grew up in Woodbridge, attended local schools and The Foote School, graduated in 1952 from The Taft School, and headed to Dartmouth. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1955. He received his honorable discharge in 1958, returned to his Dartmouth class of 1956, but graduated in 1959. Later that year, he married Penelope Betts Colby. Together they moved to Virginia where Terry attended the University of Virginia Law School in Charlottesville, receiving his degree in 1962. Upon graduation, he joined the New Haven law firm of Daggett, Colby, and Hooker, in which his father was a partner, and moved to North Guilford, where he and Penny raised their three children Ira Gordon Colby IV, Andrea Shippen Colby, and Martha Bannerman Colby.
NEW HAVEN, CT
East Haven, CT
Government
East Haven, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Government
City
East Haven, CT
State
Connecticut State
iheart.com

This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Connecticut

The Charles W. Morgan is being credited as the most historic landmark in Connecticut. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most historic landmark in each state, which included the 19th century whaling ship turned museum in Mystic as the top choice for Connecticut. "This wooden whaling boat, anchored in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

‘They Just Have To Come Home With Us’

“OK. We’re done,” Jennifer Scoggin said in a satisfied voice to her eight-year old son Charlie. They picked up their basket of freshly picked berries and started walking out of the strawberry patch at Bishop’s Orchards on a recent weekday morning. Then she stooped down to pick just one more perfect strawberry.
MADISON, CT
zip06.com

Paula Webster: The Trick Worked

Paula Webster explains that she was tricked into quilting. A friend from her knitting group who also quilted made her an offer straight out of The Godfather: an offer she could not refuse. Her friend, Susan Nygard, asked if Paula would consider making a quilt if there were a place...
DEEP RIVER, CT
New Haven Independent

Hamden Fire Chief Retiring

Hamden Fire Chief Gary Merwede will retire at the end of July following 28 years in the department. “I have been blessed to work for a department that protects the town where I grew up and raised my family, a department with an excellent reputation and hardworking, dedicated firefighters and fire officers,” Merwede wrote in a letter to his colleagues on Tuesday.
HAMDEN, CT
NewsTimes

30 new COVID-19 deaths in Connecticut, state data shows

About 30 people have died from COVID-19 this past week in Connecticut, according to data from the state Department of Public Health. This brings the state’s death toll to 11,085. Patients hospitalized with the virus have been steadily increasing over the past weeks. On Thursday, the state reported 293...
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

North Haven Historical Society Celebrates Grand Reopening July 17

When the decision was made in late 2019 to close briefly for upgrades and repairs, no one suspected the North Haven Historical Society (NHHS) would be preparing to celebrate its grand reopening nearly three years later. "[We] thought it would only be brief," NHHS Board Member Marisa Hexter told the...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Social worker continues to inspire despite MS diagnosis

(WTNH) – “It’s scary. It’s very scary. Every day I wake up and thank God that I woke up and can still move despite the pain,” said Dr. Theresa Baskin of Hamden. By looking at Reverend Dr. Theresa Baskin, her physical and mental struggles are not what you see. Her kindness, love for life, and […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Some Conn. towns asked to limit water usage

(WTNH) — Connecticut Water is asking some people to cut back on their water usage. People in Clinton, Guilford, Madison, Old Saybrook and Westbrook are being asked to cut back by 10%. Below tips are listed that should help reduce water usage. Stop watering lawns. Shut off automatic irrigation systems. Fix leaking fixtures. Minimize all […]
WWLP

4-year-old brought to Lighthouse Point Park as her final wish

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A little girl’s final wish was made possible at Lighthouse Point Park on Tuesday. Pictures of Eliana Palacio, in her kiddie pool and long before she was bedridden in the hospital, show happier times for the 4-year-old who has faced many challenges in her young life.
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Real Estate Transactions for July 14

25 Florence Road Unit 15: Claudia Hansen to Alexandre J. Fernandes, $165,000 on June 22. 25 Florence Road Unit 26: Michele Iglesias to Rachel L. Wallinger, $182,000 on June 20. 25 Florence Road Unit 58: Papken Mahserejian to Fernando Nunez and Alexandria Garcia, $195,000 on June 20. Flying Point Road:...
BRANFORD, CT
valleypressextra.com

Officials offer tips for behavior around Black Bears

People in the Farmington Valley are being asked to take some simple steps to help cut down on incidents involving black bears. From March through November the bears are active across the state, and that sometimes leads to conflict with people and pets. According to numbers from the State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), there were more than 5,500 reported sightings in the state.
FARMINGTON, CT

