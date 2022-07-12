ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Young couple killed in murder-suicide: Okaloosa Co. deputies

By Aspen Popowski
 2 days ago
Okaloosa County deputies are investigating a murder-suicide after the bodies of a couple were found inside their home.

The couple, ages 21 and 24, were found dead inside their bedroom, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the home near Fort Walton Beach for a welfare check.

One of the victim’s friends said she wasn’t able to get in touch with anyone since Saturday, July 9. Deputies arrived at the home and discovered the bodies Monday, July 11.

Investigators believe the pair were killed in “an apparent domestic-violence-related murder-suicide,” according to the post. Currently, the OCSO has not released any information as to how the pair died. The couple’s home is at Mariah Way off Lewis Turner Boulevard.

