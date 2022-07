WPXI - Blue Sky Kitchen & Bar The outdoor patio at Blue Sky Kitchen & bar. (Jim Harris/Pittsburgh Business Times)

PITTSBURGH — After nearly two years of development, Blue Sky Kitchen & Bar is now open in East Liberty.

Owner Matt Turbiner recently held a soft opening, and is now ready to serve the public at large.

The new restaurant, which features a large patio space and offers a menu described on its website as a “twist on American classics,” is located on the first floor of 211 Tower.

