ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Reports: Pittsburgh office market shows signs of positive absorption and increased vacancy

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DLLCo_0gcvfTJ800
Pittsburgh Skyline WPXI

PITTSBURGH — JLL in its just-released quarterly report noted that the second quarter of 2022 showed the first signs of “positive absorption” for office space in the Pittsburgh region since the third quarter of last year, with more than 300,000 square feet of office leasing for the quarter.

At the same time, Newmark, in its own quarterly report, indicated from its own research that the overall Pittsburgh market’s vacancy grew again this quarter, rising from stubbornly high levels above the 20% mark from 21.6% to 22.1%.

Such occasionally conflicting findings from competing firms showed a Pittsburgh market overall still facing more than its share of struggles to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic as companies continue working to understand their changing office needs after nearly three years of remote work arrangements.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Pittsburgh Courier

Meet Krysten Davis, Duquesne Light Co.’s customer service rockstar

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Quality Assurance Analyst Krysten Davis has become one of the most valuable assets to Duquesne Light Co. Davis prides herself on providing the utmost customer service to all company clients while remaining true to her values. Her unique background began as a cosmetology student. “I’ve...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Business
pittsburghmagazine.com

Collier’s Weekly: The Hidden Corners of Pittsburgh

Last week, I took our tiny-yet-charismatic dog, Peanut, on a new walk route. The old paths were out of the question; for the third time in a four-year span, we’ve just moved. We first moved to the South Side Slopes in 2018; we moved around the corner in 2020...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

How one Pittsburgh developer wants to fix Oakland’s dead zone

Oakland is a neighborhood with plenty of personality — dominated by Beaux-Arts/City Beautiful-era monumental civic architecture and student energy — but that’s not true of the entire neighborhood. There’s a dead zone in South Oakland that doesn’t feel like it’s part of one of the state’s most vibrant and economically dynamic urban centers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Coalmine causes bridges on West Virginia-Pennsylvania state line to crumble, I-70 intermittent traffic expected for next decade

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Heading to Washington, PA or to The Highlands on I-70, you have probably been stalled right around the West Virginia-Pennsylvania line. “In this area, there would be no construction. It is solely because the mine is going underneath.”  Tony Clark, District 6 Engineer WVDOH The mine, Tunnel Ridge LLC., is […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absorption#Office Space#Cox Media Group#Jll
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Target opens in Downtown Pittsburgh

Sharon Stritmatter heard rumors the Downtown Pittsburgh Target was open several days ahead of schedule. She stopped by Wednesday afternoon during her lunch break for confirmation. After buying a drink and a jumper, she said she would be visiting the store often because of its convenient location near her office....
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh fire captain dies following extended illness

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh fire captain has died following an extended illness. The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire announced the passing of Captain Jim Ellis on Wednesday. Captain Ellis worked at station number 32 in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood on the North Side. Ellis had been fighting an extended...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

SouthSide Works adds 2 new modular restaurants with more to come

Two new SouthSide Works restaurants have just dropped. Literally. Two steel modules were lowered by crane onto the plaza in front of the Cheesecake Factory this week. But that is just the beginning. Slice on Broadway and Smokin Ghosts BBQ will occupy the two Town Center modules. Tasty Taquitos will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
New Pittsburgh Courier

Tanita Myers, VP of News Operations for Black Information Network, dies unexpectedly at age 49

The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned that Tanita Myers, Vice President of News Operations for the Black Information Network, has died. The Black Information Network is a partner of the New Pittsburgh Courier and the Courier’s parent company, Real Times Media. The Courier would like to send our deepest condolences to Tanita’s family. Tanita had an illustrious media career and was an even better person.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Updated: Gainey Administration pulls city out of Peduto-era OnePGH Fund

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey (Photo by Nick Childers. Photo illustration by Natasha Vicens/PublicSource) A year after its unveiling, the OnePGH fund has been severed from the city as Mayor Gainey negotiates with nonprofits. by Charlie Wolfson, PublicSource. Update (7/13/22): In a reversal from its previous comments, Mayor Ed Gainey’s administration...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Joinery Hotel Pittsburgh opens with locally curated amenities

The new Joinery Hotel Pittsburgh is opening its doors, with amenities designed to invite guests to “stay like they own the place” — and to feel at home in Pittsburgh itself. The 185-room boutique hotel, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, is in a historic Gothic...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Higher gas prices forcing many to make tough choices

PITTSBURGH — With higher gas prices, many people are making sacrifices when it comes to spending. “I was supposed to go to Texas for the Fourth of July, but ended up deciding not to go,” Stevens Sesay said. “In our job sometimes, we tend to carpool together to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

From boxed brownies to ‘double stuffed’ cookies: Irwin resident opens cookie shop in Penn Township

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Sara Sherbondy’s baking never ventured beyond boxed brownies. While scrolling through her Instagram feed in March 2020, however, Sherbondy noticed a culinary trend that intrigued her: deluxe cookies. This interest kick-started a period of research and expansion of her baking skills. Before she knew...
IRWIN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

UPMC opens specialty care center in Murrysville

UPMC patients in western Westmoreland County now will have specialists closer to home, following the opening of a specialty center Wednesday afternoon on Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville. “I live two streets down, so it’s nice to know we’ll have these services so close,” said Dan DeBone, CEO of...
MURRYSVILLE, PA
YourErie

Free concussion, skin cancer screenings offered through UPMC

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) —  UPMC will be offering free health care screenings for concussions as well as skin cancer in two events set for July. The “Skin Cancer: Spot It and Stop It” event is geared to provide information on the most common type of skin cancers. It also will focus on the what warning signs to […]
ERIE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
92K+
Followers
117K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy