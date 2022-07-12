Reports: Pittsburgh office market shows signs of positive absorption and increased vacancy

Pittsburgh Skyline WPXI

PITTSBURGH — JLL in its just-released quarterly report noted that the second quarter of 2022 showed the first signs of “positive absorption” for office space in the Pittsburgh region since the third quarter of last year, with more than 300,000 square feet of office leasing for the quarter.

At the same time, Newmark, in its own quarterly report, indicated from its own research that the overall Pittsburgh market’s vacancy grew again this quarter, rising from stubbornly high levels above the 20% mark from 21.6% to 22.1%.

Such occasionally conflicting findings from competing firms showed a Pittsburgh market overall still facing more than its share of struggles to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic as companies continue working to understand their changing office needs after nearly three years of remote work arrangements.

