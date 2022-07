While most of us are able to be out and about enjoying summer, being mindful of our own health (and those around us) remains a priority. Whether you think your sniffle is from allergies or a mild cold, it can't hurt to test yourself for COVID-19 just in case. Amazon Prime Day 2022 has tons of deals going on right now, including a few at-home rapid tests you can stock up on in case you don't have access to any via insurance or just want a few extra to keep around the house for upcoming travel or school requirements.

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO