Phoenixville-Based Dealer’s Merger Creates Largest Woman-Owned Furniture Dealer in America

Image via iStock.

Phoenixville-based Spectrum has merged with Pennsauken, N.J.-based CFI to create the largest minority and woman-owned MillerKnoll furniture dealer in the country, writes Donna Rovins for the Daily Local News.

As of July 1, the newly merged company now operates under the CFI Workspace name.

The merger is part of CFI Workspace’s long-term strategic growth plan. It strengthens the company’s ability to provide “thoughtful design solutions and superior client service” to its regional and national clients, said CFI Workspace.

The deal added around 40 Spectrum employees to CFI, for a total of about 100. This includes Peggy Kelly, Spectrum’s president and CEO, who will stay involved in the new company as a strategic advisor.

Spectrum was founded in 1965 to provide school supplies and classroom furniture. It added the Herman Miller office furniture line in 1980 as its primary supplier and was acquired by the company in 2001. Kelly purchased Spectrum from Herman Miller in 2017. Earlier this year, Spectrum became a MillerKnoll certified dealer.

“With the merger of Herman Miller and Knoll, it made sense to bring together Spectrum and CFI as two companies that are aligned culturally and are both focused on bringing the best to our clients,” said Kelly.