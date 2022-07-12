ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenixville, PA

Phoenixville-Based Dealer’s Merger Creates Largest Woman-Owned Furniture Dealer in America

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lP7vu_0gcveovi00
Image via iStock.

Phoenixville-based Spectrum has merged with Pennsauken, N.J.-based CFI to create the largest minority and woman-owned MillerKnoll furniture dealer in the country, writes Donna Rovins for the Daily Local News

As of July 1, the newly merged company now operates under the CFI Workspace name. 

The merger is part of CFI Workspace’s long-term strategic growth plan. It strengthens the company’s ability to provide “thoughtful design solutions and superior client service” to its regional and national clients, said CFI Workspace. 

The deal added around 40 Spectrum employees to CFI, for a total of about 100. This includes Peggy Kelly, Spectrum’s president and CEO, who will stay involved in the new company as a strategic advisor. 

Spectrum was founded in 1965 to provide school supplies and classroom furniture. It added the Herman Miller office furniture line in 1980 as its primary supplier and was acquired by the company in 2001. Kelly purchased Spectrum from Herman Miller in 2017. Earlier this year, Spectrum became a MillerKnoll certified dealer. 

“With the merger of Herman Miller and Knoll, it made sense to bring together Spectrum and CFI as two companies that are aligned culturally and are both focused on bringing the best to our clients,” said Kelly. 

Read more about the merger in the Daily Local News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Main Line Media News

Lower Merion to vote on changes to former Acme site for new grocery store

LOWER MERION — A new grocery store is a step closer to filling a longtime vacant building in the heart of Gladwyne. At the next meeting of the Lower Merion Board of Commissioners, the board is expected to approve a recommendation from the township’s HARB to allow changes to the façade of the former Acme store at 1025 Youngs Ford Road in Gladwyne.
GLADWYNE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Minnesota-based Outdoor Living Supply acquires Norristown Brick for undisclosed price

Outdoor Living Supply, a Minnesota-based company that sells landscape accessories, outdoor lighting and bulk materials, has acquired Norristown Brick for an undisclosed price. Norristown Brick was founded in 1986 to sell masonry materials and "hardscaping," or manmade features used in landscape architecture. It serves commercial and residential customers in Montgomery County and the area and employs 13 full-time workers.
NORRISTOWN, PA
PIX11

Grocery prices too high? One New Jersey company offers solution

UNION, N.J. (PIX11) — Think your groceries cost more now? They do — a new report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Wednesday showed that the Consumer Price Index rose 9.1% from over the course of the year, hitting a 40-year high. It’s an indicator that the price for things like eggs, toilet paper […]
UNION, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenixville, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Phoenixville, PA
VISTA.Today

West Chester’s Lamb McErlane Merger Adds Two Locations, Welcomes 3 New Attorneys

Lamb McErlane PC, a regional law firm based in West Chester, and Giannascoli & Thomas, P.C., with locations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, have merged. The merger, which took effect July 1, brings Lamb McErlane’s headcount to 47 attorneys. The combined firm will operate under the name of Lamb McErlane PC with offices in West Chester, Philadelphia, Newtown Square, and Oxford, with two new locations in Exton and Mount Laurel, NJ.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia HVAC and Plumbing Contractor Tracey Mechanical Celebrating 50 Years in Business

NEWTOWN, PA — It’s been a very busy couple of months for Tracey Mechanical, the full-service contractor serving the commercial and industrial markets in the Philadelphia area. The company, which was founded and incorporated in 1972, is approaching its 50-year mark in business this fall. Now, Frank Venonsky, a 28-year veteran of the business, has become the fourth owner and CEO, and is excited to grow the business and lead it into its next chapter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Starbucks Location Among 16 Stores Being Closed Nationwide As Chain Looks Towards Its Future

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia Starbucks location is among 16 stores being shuttered nationwide as the coffee shop chain looks towards the company’s future. A spokesperson for Starbucks confirms to CBS3 that the location at 10th and Chestnut Streets will be closing as of July 31. Starbucks is closing 16 stores as it looks to its “next chapter of reinvention, creating safety, welcoming and kindness” for its stores. The store closure decisions are made on a number of factors, including employee complaints and concerns, as laid out in a memo sent to employees. As of Tuesday, the Starbucks spokesperson tells CBS3 that no additional closures are anticipated in the Philadelphia region.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Office Furniture#Design#United States#Spectrum#Pennsauken#Millerknoll#The Daily Local News#Cfi Workspace
wdac.com

Purchase Complete For Chester County Hospital

CHESTER COUNTY – ChristianaCare has completed its purchase of the former Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, Chester County, from Tower Health. Under its new name, ChristianaCare West Grove Campus, the site will once again serve the health needs of the southern Chester County community, but the opening of services at the campus will take some time. Their first priority is to re-establish local access to emergency services. Secondly, planning is under way to develop a sustainable model for the campus that will meet the long-term needs of the community. ChristianaCare and Tower Health initially announced the purchase agreement on June 14 of this year. The purchase included the hospital, which has been closed since Dec. 31, 2021, and Tower Health’s interest in two office buildings, plus an additional 24-acre parcel of land adjacent to the hospital. Since the purchase was announced, ChristianaCare leaders have been meeting with community leaders to listen and learn.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Country Estate in Bucolic Westtown Township

A manor home set on 7.1 gorgeous acres with five bedrooms and four bathrooms is available for sale in West Chester. This lovely country estate is nestled in bucolic Westtown Township. In addition to the main house, it is home to an enclosed gazebo with spectacular views of the grounds, a pool, a separate hot tub, his and her cabanas, and a private tennis court. There is also a two-car attached garage and a three-car detached garage with a separate driveway.
WEST CHESTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
New Jersey 101.5

The best place in NJ to buy Jersey sweet corn

I love corn. It doesn't belong in your gas tank, but that's a conversation for another day. It also shouldn't be reduced to a syrup and added to just about every product on the planet. OK, enough of the anti-ethanol/high fructose corn syrup rant. Let me stop before I get...
LIFESTYLE
PennLive.com

Rite Aid officially moves HQ from central Pa. to Philadelphia

It’s the end of an era. One of the most well-known companies in the country no longer has a Camp Hill address. Rite Aid, the long-time East Pennsboro-based pharmaceutical chain has official moved its headquarters to Philadelphia. On Wednesday, Rite Aid unveiled its new headquarters in the Navy Yard...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy