British Open returns to home of golf at St. Andrews

The Associated Press
2 days ago
 2 days ago
ROYAL & ANCIENT GOLF CLUB

BRITISH OPEN

Site: St. Andrews, Scotland.

Course: St. Andrews (Old Course) Yardage: 7,313. Par: 72.

Prize money: $14 million. Winner’s share: $2.5 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. (Peacock), 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. (USA Network), 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Peacock); Saturday, 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. (USA Network), 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. (USA Network), 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Collin Morikawa.

Last year: Collin Morikawa won his second major in as many years with a dynamic short game for a two-shot victory over Jordan Spieth as the British Open returned after a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last time at St. Andrews: In the first Monday finish since 1988 because of rain and wind delays, Zach Johnson won a three-way playoff over Marc Leishman and Louis Oosthuizen.

Notes: This is the 150th edition of the British Open, the oldest championship in golf. ... St. Andrews is hosting the Open for the 30th time, more than any other links. ... Tiger Woods is playing for the third time this year. He made the cut in the Masters and PGA Championship but withdrew after the third round of the PGA. He has won twice on the Old Course. ... Rory McIlroy and Will Zalatoris are the only players to have finished in the top 10 in all the majors this year. Louis Oosthuizen is among four players who didn’t make the cut in all three majors this year. ... Of Open champions from the last 20 years, the only ones not playing are Todd Hamilton (2004) and Ben Curtis (2003). ... Tom Kidd won the first Open at St. Andrews in 1873. ... Jack Nicklaus is back at St. Andrews for the first time since playing his last major in 2005. He is being awarded honorary citizenship in St. Andrews. Benjamin Franklin and Bobby Jones are the only other Americans with such an honor. ... Only 16 yards have been added to the Old Course since the last Open here in 2015.

Next year: Royal Liverpool.

Online: https://www.theopen.com/

PGA TOUR AND EUROPEAN TOUR

BARRACUDA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Truckee, California.

Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood). Yardage: 7,480. Par: 71.

Prize money: $3.7 million. Winner’s share: $666,000.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

DP World Tour points leader: Will Zalatoris.

Last week: Xander Schauffele won the Scottish Open and Trey Mullinax won the Barbasol Championship.

Notes: This is the second straight week of a PGA Tour event that is co-sanctioned with the European tour, allowing for 50 players from the European tour to take part. They would get PGA Tour cards with a victory. ... Rafa Cabrera Bello, who played in the final group in the Scottish Open with Xander Schauffele, is among more than a dozen players who went from Edinburgh to Lake Tahoe to play. ... Also in the field from the Scottish Open are Doug Ghim and Rasmus Hojgaard, both of whom went into the final round with a decent chance to getting a spot at St. Andrews. ... This is the only PGA Tour event that uses the modified Stableford scoring system. ... Erik van Rooyen won last year and went from being on the verge of losing his full card to making it all the way to the Tour Championship. ... After this week, only three tournaments remain in the regular season. Rickie Fowler is at No. 124.

Next week: 3M Open in Minnesota and Cazoo Classic in England.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/ and https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

LPGA TOUR

DOW GREAT LAKES BAY INVITATIONAL

Site: Midland, Michigan.

Course: Midland CC. Yardage: 6,256. Par: 70.

Prize money: $2.5 million. Winners’ share: $187,500 for each player.

Television: Wednesday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Thursday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 4-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champions: Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn.

Race to CME Globe leader: Minjee Lee.

Last tournament: In Gee Chun won the KPGA Women’s PGA Championship.

Notes: This is the third edition of the LPGA Tour’s only official team event. It began in 2019 with Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura winning. ... Nelly Korda and older sister Jessica are playing as a team again. ... Chevron Championship winner Jennifer Kupcho is playing with Lizette Salas. They were unbeaten as partners in the Solheim Cup last year, going 2-0-1 at Inverness in Ohio. ... Annika Sorestam is making her second LPGA start of the year. She is teaming with fellow Swede Madelene Sagstrom. The 51-year-old Sorenstam also played in the U.S. Women’s Open this year, missing the cut. ... The field features 72 teams. ... The tournament ends on Saturday so players can head to France next week for the fourth major of the year at the Evian Championship. That will start the European portion of the LPGA Tour schedule that includes the Women’s British Open at Muirfield.

Next week: Amundi Evian Championship.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

KORN FERRY TOUR

MEMORIAL HEALTH CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Springfield, Illinois.

Course: Panther Creek CC. Yardage: 7,228. Par: 71.

Prize money: $750,000. Winner’s share: $135,000.

Television: None.

Previous winner: Taylor Moore.

Points leader: Carl Yuan.

Last tournament: Zecheng “Marty” Dou won The Ascendant.

Next week: Price Cutter Charity Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour.html

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: Jerry Kelly won the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship.

Next week: Senior British Open.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steven Alker.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

OTHER TOURS

Challenge Tour: Euram Bank Open, Adamstal GC, Ramsau, Austria. Defending champion: Stuart Manley. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

Ladies European Tour: Big Green Egg Open, Rosendaelsche Golf Club, Arnhem, Netherlands. Defending champion: Stephanie Kyriacou. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Korean LPGA: Evercollagen Queens Crown, Lakewood GC, Yangju, South Korea. Defending champion: Ye Sung Jun. Online: https://www.klpga.co.kr/

Legends Tour: Winstongolf Senior Open, Winstongolf, Vorbeck, Germany. Defending champion: James Kingston. Online: https://www.legendstour.com/

