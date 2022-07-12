ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckingham County, VA

Autistic Virginia boy reported missing found dead

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BUCKINGHAM, Va. (AP) — The body of an autistic 6-year-old Virginia boy with Down’s Syndrome has been found in a pond at his home, authorities said.

The Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing child alert early Monday for Landon “Waldy” Raber, who had last been seen early Sunday night, news outlets reported. Officials also said Raber was non-verbal.

A statement from the Buckingham County Department of Emergency Services said Landon’s body was found at around 5:30 a.m. Monday in a small pond on the property from which he was reported missing.

No additional details were provided.

