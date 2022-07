CHILLICOTHE, OH – The Majestic Theatre is announcing the resignation of Paul Pollard from the Board of Directors. Mr. Pollard has served on the organization’s board for many years and has held the position of Board President for nearly a decade. His resignation from the Board ofDirectors is to provide him the opportunity to devote more time to his family, especially spending time with his wife and adorable one-year old daughter.

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO