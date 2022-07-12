ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bonsai Capital Acquires Regional, Third-Party Logistics Company DC Logistics

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022--

Bonsai Capital (“Bonsai”), a firm backed by a prominent group of family offices, announced today the acquisition of DC Logistics, a Third-Party Logistics (3PL) business based in the Inland Empire and focused on Less-than-Truckload (“LTL”), warehousing, and inventory management. With a search that began in March 2020, Bonsai Capital specifically sought out a stable, profitable company with potential for operational efficiencies and institutionalization targeting the growing transportation, warehouse, and logistics industry before selecting DC Logistics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005892/en/

In 2021, 3PL was a $232 billion industry in the U.S., according to market research firm Armstrong & Associates, Inc. The LTL component is a critical segment of the logistics sector, as shippers are moving more and smaller palletize shipments to locations closer to the final fulfillment point for e-commerce customers.

Founded by Robert, Jr., Andrew, and Edward Pier in 2006 and headquartered in Jurupa Valley, CA, DC Logistics has an extensive profile of services readily available that include warehousing and distribution, full truckloads, less-than-truckloads, custom invoicing and auditing, optimization and engineering solutions, as well as packaging and shipping supplies. The company has over 200 employees, including 84 drivers, a fleet of 130 trucks, five rail spurs, and 10 distribution facilities that currently occupy 600,000 square feet with the ability to flex up to 1,000,000 square feet of space available for warehousing, distribution, and supply chain management needs.

“We were highly selective in our search to find not only a company with outstanding growth potential in a thriving industry, but one that operated in a region familiar to us,” said Bonsai Chief Executive Officer Judas Castro . “We also sought out strategic investment partners who not only shared our investment thesis, but who could provide valuable, U.S.-based real estate expertise to help maximize the opportunities we have identified. We hit the mark on all accounts with DC Logistics and a significantly aligned investor group.”

Funding for the acquisition was provided by a sophisticated group of investors, including Crow Holdings, a leading real estate investment and development firm.

“Crow Holdings has a strong long-term track record of success and an established national network in the industrial real estate industry. Investing in fundamentally sound logistics companies like DC Logistics is a natural extension for us,” said Crow Holdings Chief Investment Officer Michael Hyun . “We are excited to partner with high-quality operators in Bonsai Capital and the Pier Family.”

DC Logistics currently operates in California, Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, and Louisiana, and the new management team sees immediate expansion opportunities in Texas and Florida, and, later, in Utah and New Mexico. The team anticipates uninterrupted business continuity for employees, vendors, and suppliers as a result of the acquisition, as it looks to enhance existing services capabilities while fulfilling identified opportunities for organic and inorganic growth.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005892/en/

mholley@sunwestpr.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA OREGON ARIZONA LOUISIANA NEVADA COLORADO

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER TRANSPORT TRUCKING RAIL LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT TRANSPORT

SOURCE: Bonsai Capital

PUB: 07/12/2022 11:36 AM/DISC: 07/12/2022 11:36 AM

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

J.B. Hunt to expedite delivery of new containers, customer freight

J.B. Hunt Transport Services announced Thursday that it has entered a long-term agreement to expedite the delivery of new intermodal containers as well the freight of its customers. A multivessel agreement with Swire Shipping Pte. is expected to provide an accelerated shipment option for the company’s customers that ship cargo from Asia to the U.S.
INDUSTRY
thecentersquare.com

Multi-billion-dollar Taiwan-based company to build first-of-its-kind factory in North America in Texas

(The Center Square) – Taiwan-based GlobalWafers Co. (GWA) plans to build a new state-of-the-art 300-millimeter silicon wafer factory in Sherman, Texas, after receiving taxpayer-funded incentives. Taiwan’s largestand the world’s third largest wafer manufacturer is building the first-of-its-kind factory in North America in the north Texas town of roughly 43,000...
TEXAS STATE
Sourcing Journal

Ship It Where They Ain’t: Alternative Ports Will Be ‘Pivotal’ for Holiday

Click here to read the full article. As if the supply chain hasn’t been constrained enough since 2020, another wrench thrown into the mix has many importers and shippers in the fashion and retail industry concerned that more goods will be stuck at ports—putting the upcoming back-to-school and holiday seasons in jeopardy. Labor contract negotiations between the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) and the Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) expired July 1 without an extension, potentially impacting an already compounding glut of products in West Coast ports. Although the ILWU and PMA have said that cargo operations will continue without a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
The Independent

Codebase given up to £42m for network of tech industry hubs

An Edinburgh-based company is being given up to £42 million from the Scottish Government to create a network of tech industry hubs. Codebase is being given the contract, which is described as one of the government’s largest ever investments in entrepreneurship. The hubs are designed to allow start-up...
BUSINESS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

McDonald’s is buying out one of its biggest and most prominent franchisees

McDonald’s is buying out Caspers Company, one of the chain’s largest, oldest and best-known operators, the franchisee confirmed in an emailed statement on Monday. Caspers Company’s CEO is Blake Casper, who has served in several internal leadership roles and who was instrumental in the 2018 formation of the National Owners Association, McDonald’s independent franchise organization. He had served as its chairman ever since.
TAMPA, FL
One Green Planet

Barcelona-Based Startup Hopes to Get World to Net Zero Through It’s Sustainable Wooden Buildings

This startup hopes to get the world to net zero through its platform to construct wooden buildings with significantly less carbon footprint than traditional methods. Urban growth is a massive contributor to the climate crisis and produces a large amount of CO2. This is partly because concrete and steel, which many buildings are made of, are simply not sustainable.
ENVIRONMENT
TechCrunch

Markforged acquires Digital Metal for $40M as 3D printing space continues to evolve

The acquisition highlights Markforged’s push into additive manufacturing for industrial customers, and with Digital Metal’s powder-binding jetting machine lineup, the company unlocks large-scale, high-volume metal part production capabilities. “With the Digital Metal acquisition, Markforged is advancing our vision for distributed manufacturing by enabling the reliable, high-volume production of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Third Party Logistics#Dc Logistics#Ltl
Sourcing Journal

Eastman’s Naia Turns to TextileGenesis for Traceability

Click here to read the full article. Eastman, manufacturer of Naia products–including Naia Renew, a sustainable material madewith renewable bio-based and molecularly recycled waste–has collaborated with TextileGenesis to use blockchain technology to identify and track the path Naia takes from raw materials to final garment. Using advanced digital technologies and supply chain modeling, TextileGenesis traces every phase of garment making, citing farm and factory locations and every process used to get a product from point of origin to final retail destination. The TextileGenesis system engages all tiers of a supplier’s ecosystem to create traceability based on five key principles. They are verifying...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Project Management Institute Announces 2022 Future 50 List Celebrating 50 Young Rising Leaders Transforming the World through Projects

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Today, Project Management Institute (PMI) announced its third annual Future 50 list, which features 50 rising leaders using bold and innovative thinking to transform the world through notable projects. The 50 standout project leaders, highlighted in a new digital experience on PMI.org, represent a new generation of fearless changemakers dedicated to forging a better tomorrow. Honorees include groundbreaking achievements from people across many industries and countries, including young technology innovator Kelly Yang, PMP from Google, and government youth advocate Shamma Al Mazrui, from the UAE Ministry of Culture and Youth. This press release features multimedia. View...
EDUCATION
Benzinga

EzFill Expands Commercial Fleet To 31 Vehicles, Expects To Reach 40 By Mid-July

EzFill Holdings, Inc. EZFL announced the expansion of the company’s fleet to 31 operating delivery vehicles, with 9 additional vehicles in production. “We expect our total fleet of delivery vehicles will be at approximately 40 by mid-July,” said EzFill Chief Commercial Officer, Rick Dery. “In spite of the challenging economy, EzFill remains very much in a growth mode, with about 40 new fleet accounts signed since January, representing a potential volume growth of approximately 1.2 million gallons per year for the company.”
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Sourcing Journal

Why Prime Day is an ‘Execution Story’ Amid Supply Chain Constraints

Click here to read the full article. The first day of Amazon’s Prime Day shopping event saw total sales across U.S. online retail surpass $6 billion, delivering growth of 7.8 percent year over year, according to the Adobe Digital Economy Index, making it the biggest day for online spending in 2022. But like other major shopping events, the heavy spending extracts a heavy toll on the overall logistics and warehousing landscape, which already has endured a stream of seemingly never-ending bottlenecks since 2020. With Prime Day becoming more of a retail-wide affair every year, the supply chain is likely to get another wrench thrown in...
RETAIL
The Associated Press

BearingPoint Study: Digital Services Promise Enormous Revenue Growth for Automotive Manufacturers

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022-- A new study by management and technology consultancy BearingPoint asked passenger car owners in the major automotive markets of China, Germany, and the US about their preferences in the area of software-over-the-air functions and digital services. According to the study, 93% of car owners in the world’s largest automobile markets are interested in using and acquiring digital services through new software updates for their cars. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005069/en/ Software-over-the-air (SOTA): Interest and willingness to purchase digital services in the car (Infographic: Business Wire)
CARS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Elbit Systems Awarded $660 Million Contract to Supply Intelligence Capabilities for a Country in Europe

HAIFA, Israel, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) and (TASE: ESLT) ("Elbit Systems") announced today that it was awarded a contract valued at $660 million to provide intelligence systems for a country in Europe. The contract will be executed over a period of four years and includes an additional ten-year maintenance period.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Quanergy and PARIFEX Collaborate for First Compliant LiDAR-Based Speed Enforcement System

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE:QNGY) a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, announced today that PARIFEX’s solution has been certified by a French testing body as the first compliant speed enforcement system based on 3D-LiDAR technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005327/en/ Quanergy and PARIFEX Collaborate for First Compliant LiDAR-Based Speed Enforcement System (Graphic: Business Wire)
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

Endostart Appoints Christopher Rowland Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors.

The growth of Italian medical device start-up Endostart continues with the appointment of Christopher Rowland, a global expert in the medical device industry, to Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005706/en/ Endostart is proud to announce the appointment of Chris Rowland as Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors. Chris is a well-known expert in the medical device industry global market and joins Endostart with over 30 years of experience in sales, product development, marketing, business development, and executive leadership in the US and abroad. His unrivalled experience and business competency will be crucial as we commercialize our innovative medical device to improve the colonoscopy experience for physicians, patients, and the entire health care system. (Photo: Business Wire) With over 30 years of experience in positions of increasing responsibility in sales, product development, marketing, business development, and CEO leadership in the US and abroad, Chris brings an unrivaled experience and competency in a wide variety of clinical and commercial medical devices verticals, including gastroenterology, cardiology, urology, radiology, and peripheral vascular specialties.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

BedRock Systems and U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center to Demonstrate Trusted Computing Base Integration Framework

BedRock Systems, the leading software company delivering an unbreakable foundation for secured computing from edge to cloud, today announced the collaboration with U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Aviation & Missile Center (AvMC) and DESE Research. Headquartered at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, the U.S. DEVCOM AvMC is the Army's focal point for providing research, development, and engineering technology and services for aviation and missile platforms across the life cycle. BedRock Systems and DESE Research, Inc. have developed a trusted computing base integration framework (TCBIF) that supports flexible design and secure integration of multiple features, functions and applications into aviation and missile systems.
ECONOMY
WKMI

Could Drones Soon Be Delivering Medical Supplies in Michigan?

Despite all the hype around Amazon's Prime Day, I'm still waiting for that backyard drone delivery we were promised back in 2013! Though it would be nice to get my nail kits and alarm clocks (actual things I have purchased on Amazon) delivered via drone drop, I suppose medical supplies take precedence.
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

993K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy