ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

David Crockett HS students received diplomas with a typo, school says

By Ben Gilliam
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vDAeJ_0gcvcTPl00

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – In an apparent printer mix-up, the students of David Crockett High School received diplomas with the wrong city listed on them this spring, school officials say.

When last year’s seniors crossed the stage and took the piece of paper that they worked four years for, there was one small problem — the diplomas were wrong.

Duck Donuts announces 2 new Tri-Cities locations

According to Washington County Schools public information officer Jarrod Adams, the vendor that provided the system’s printing had listed Gray, Tennessee on the document as the school’s location instead of Jonesborough. While the misprint posed no threat to graduation status, Adams said the school wanted to correct the mistake as quickly as possible.

While students held on to the incorrect document, the system had a new batch reprinted and announced that they would soon be available .

On July 28, David Crockett High School’s class of ’22 can visit their alma mater from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. to pick up their new diploma. As of the school’s last update , each student can find the document with their old homeroom teacher.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

‘Shame on you’: Sullivan County BOE members blast Gov. Lee over advisor’s comments

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — During Thursday night’s Sullivan County Board of Education meeting, several members strongly criticized Gov. Bill Lee for not standing up for Tennessee’s teachers. Board members also unanimously approved a resolution declaring “support and appreciation” for educators. The resolution and board members’ comments were about disparaging remarks made by Hillsdale College President […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Bluegrass program coming to Science Hill through ETSU partnership

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With the twang of a banjo and the warm tones of a standing bass, Science Hill High School students are slated to start a brand-new bluegrass program next year in partnership with East Tennessee State University. In a release from Johnson City Schools (JCS), the first trial run of bluegrass […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Tennessee state child care subsidy to increase 20%

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Child care centers that participate in a Tennessee state reimbursement program for low and moderate-income parents just got a 20% increase — and parents in the program are having their co-pays waived for the rest of the year. The head of an early childhood education advocacy group hailed the changes as […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: July 14

July 14, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported sad news to its readers. Readers learned that “William Daniel Arnold, son of Daniel Arnold, deceased, was called from labor to reward July 9 at 8 o’clock A.M., after three weeks confinement from typhoid fever. His age was thirty four years. eight months. and eleven days. He was married to Miss Laura Campbell May 11, 1887. Not long after his marriage he joined the Brethren Church. From that time on he lived as a Christian. He was School Commissioner and Sunday School Superintendent of the Sunday School in the new school house when he gave the land and did so much to aid in building. Thus one so young and useful has been taken away and why we can not tell. God’s ways are not our ways, and He knows best. The writer has known him from his boyhood up, and like all of us, he made some mistakes, perfection is not attained in this life, but I can say of him what Shakespeare said of Brutus:”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gray, TN
Sports
City
Gray, TN
Washington County, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
Jonesborough, TN
Sports
Washington County, TN
Education
State
Washington State
City
Jonesborough, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
County
Washington County, TN
Jonesborough, TN
Education
Kingsport Times-News

Start times set for Johnson City Schools

The first day of school for all Johnson City Schools will be Wednesday, August 3. Both Indian Trail Middle School and Liberty Bell Middle School will begin their school days at 7:40 a.m. along with Science Hill High School. All elementary schools will start their school days at 8:15 a.m. All Johnson City Schools will be closed on Thursday, August 4, for Election Day, and students will return to school on Friday, August 5.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City native enters Class of 2026 at U.S. Naval Academy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Robert Strom Eaton Jr. a graduate of Science Hill High School was inducted into the Naval Academy Class of 2026 Thursday, June 30, and will begin six challenging weeks of basic midshipman training as part of Plebe Summer. Approximately 1,200 candidates are selected each year for...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

2022 Washington County, TN mayoral race is a rematch

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Early voting starts this week in Tennessee and there are several key races across the region. On Friday, you can vote in the primary for state and federal elections and in the county general election. In Washington County, Republican incumbent Mayor Joe Grandy is seeking a second term while James Reeves […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Typo#Highschool#Washington County Schools#Nexstar Media Inc
wcyb.com

Beyond the Podium: Carter County Sheriff

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Early voting in Tennessee begins Friday for state primaries and county general elections. Carter County voters will pick between two new faces for sheriff after incumbent Dexter Lunceford lost the Republican primary. Republican nominee Mike Fraley and independent Rocky Croy have several things in common. Both...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Folks camping out for Appalachian Fair tickets

GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tickets for the concerts at the Appalachian Fair are set to go on sale Thursday at noon. Some folks just can't wait to get their hands on them so they are camping out at the fairgrounds and counting the hours down. They said it is a tradition.
GRAY, TN
WJHL

Bristol, VA announces NFL Flag League schedule

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Registration will soon be open for Bristol, Virginia’s NFL Flag Football league and team players are encouraged to sign up. According to a flyer from the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, registration begins July 25 for several divisions:. Kindergarten-1st Grade. 2nd-3rd Grade. 4th-5th...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Dozens attend Fun Fest Trash Barrel Paint-In in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dozens showed up at the Fun Fest Trash Barrel Paint-In to paint more than 400 trash barrels for the upcoming festival. People of all sorts of ages gathered at the Allandale Mansion in Kingsport Tuesday to prepare the barrels for the nine-day festival. The barrel...
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
elizabethton.com

Dr. Charlene Thomas announces bid for Third District State Committee Woman

After teaching for almost four decades at Milligan College, Dr. Charlene Thomas is changing career directions by running for this very important office. She has lived in Washington and Unicoi counties, but she is now a Carter County resident. She earned an undergraduate degree from Milligan College, two Master’s degrees from East Tennessee State University, and a PhD from Virginia Tech. She is a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Johnson City where she serves as a biblical counselor and a co-teacher of a woman’s Bible study. A dedicated Republican, Charlene serves on the Executive Board of the Washington County Federated Republican Women, and she has worked for many candidates, including Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

The future of farming is female with urban, sustainable agriculture

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The face of farming is changing as females break barriers in the agriculture industry. Local farmers who bank on urban, sustainable growing techniques are becoming more common. News Channel 11 spoke with two women farmers who say they care deeply about the community so they’re incorporating sustainable growing methods while also […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Niswonger patient to receive final chemo treatment

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Niswonger Children’s Hospital patient is set to receive her final chemotherapy treatment. Hadleigh Mullins was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2020. On Monday, Hadleigh’s father announced on Twitter that his daughter’s final chemo treatment will be next Thursday.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Update: Water service restored in Limestone, Telford

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A water outage is creating complications for Washington County, Tennessee residents in Limestone and Telford on Wednesday. According to a release from the Jonesborough Police Department, the town is aware of the “large water outage” and is working to fix it. Crews were...
LIMESTONE, TN
WJHL

Ashe Street Courthouse officially granted to Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After months of discussion between Washington County and the City of Johnson City, the historic Ashe Street Courthouse was officially transferred to new ownership on Monday. The building, which was originally constructed in 1910, served as the community’s bank and post office before becoming...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Toppers will have 26 seniors to replace for the upcoming season

Johnson City, TN — Hard to believe but the high school football season is right around the corner. Teams are back on the gridiron getting ready for the August 18th kick off or 19th kickoff if you are the Science Hill Hilltoppers. Toppers were back on the practice field this morning, but just not there’s […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bristol native Gavin Cross expected to go high in the MLB draft

Johnson City, TN — Almost every little boy that starts off playing baseball, thinks of one day making it to the big leagues….. For Bristol native Gavin Cross that dream will come true on Sunday night when the major baseball draft gets underway. The former Tennessee High Viking and Virginia Tech outfielder is projected in […]
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Blue Devils, Scrappers win youth World Series titles

Two youth travel baseball teams brought home some heavy hardware recently. The Gate City Blue Devils 14U baseball team won the USSSA 14U Class AA World Series championship by going 6-0 in the championship tournament earlier this month in Kingsport, while the Virginia Scrappers — composed of players from Lee County, Big Stone Gap, Wise and Norton — took the World Series tournament title in the 13U bracket.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

WJHL

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy