After two years of beautiful exhibitions at South Philly’s FDR Park, the Philadelphia Flower Show is returning to its roots for 2023. The Flower Show, which just wrapped up another successful year in its nearly 200-year run, will return to the Pennsylvania Convention Center next year, where it has normally staged the enormous event over the last quarter-century. It will also return to the month of March, with 2023 dates slated for March 4-12.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 19 DAYS AGO