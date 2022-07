HONOLULU — Central Pacific Bank has launched a campaign that will help to raise money for Hawaii Foodbank in addition to addressing a statewide coin shortage. “Change for Charity” runs now through Aug. 12, 2022, and invites CPB customers and non-customers to bring in their coins to a teller at any CPB location and donate their American coins, including pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters. Loose change is preferred, but rolled coins will be accepted. All those who donate will receive a receipt.

