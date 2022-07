Jack Williams, also known as the "Human Fly" in the early 1920s made a name for himself climbing many tall buildings all throughout the country. Very little can be found on the man, but his accomplishments are not only impressive but, personally, give me chills. I'm not the craziest person about heights, to begin with, but climbing tall buildings without a harness gives me the chills I don't want. Regardless, it was an amazing talent and sight to see. So much so that Kalamazoo apparently decided to make a postcard of him climbing one of our buildings:

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO