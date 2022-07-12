Traverse City Police Searching for Man Who Fled Traffic Stop

Traverse City Police are looking for a driver who led them on a brief chase Monday afternoon following what was supposed to be a routine traffic stop.

Officers tried to stop a driver on Woodmere Avenue Monday for an expired registration, but the driver sped off.

A short time later officers found the car unoccupied and a man was seen running through backyards in a nearby neighborhood.

A K-9 picked up the scent but was only able to find the man’s T-shirt, which he took off while running.