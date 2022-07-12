ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Traverse City Police Searching for Man Who Fled Traffic Stop

By Bill Froehlich
 2 days ago
Traverse City Police are looking for a driver who led them on a brief chase Monday afternoon following what was supposed to be a routine traffic stop.

Officers tried to stop a driver on Woodmere Avenue Monday for an expired registration, but the driver sped off.

A short time later officers found the car unoccupied and a man was seen running through backyards in a nearby neighborhood.

A K-9 picked up the scent but was only able to find the man’s T-shirt, which he took off while running.

UpNorthLive.com

Teenager leads police on 99 mph chase in stolen vehicle

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – A 17-year-old was arrested after deputies clocked him going 99 miles per hour in a stolen car in Grand Traverse County. Deputies say the teen was speeding down center road on Old Mission Peninsula when he was pulled over near blue water road.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Benzonia man arrested on stalking charge after threatening court officials

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Benzonia man has been arrested for stalking charges, according to Michigan State Police. Ryan King, 45, was arraigned Thursday one count aggravated stalking. He was given a $10,000 or 10% cash surety bond and his next scheduled court appearances is on July 27. In...
BENZONIA, MI
nbc25news.com

Woman found safe after overnight search in Roscommon County

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A missing elderly woman suffering from dementia has been found alive in Roscommon County. Betty Dewitt, 82, was found Thursday morning by a K9 unit. The Roscommon County Undersheriff says as of Thursday morning, Betty was being evaluated by EMS. She went missing Wednesday night...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

Gladwin man cited for hitting home with quad, fleeing scene

Roscommon County – The Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post investigated damage to a residence in Lake Township caused by a four-wheeler. Troopers were called to the residence on West Shore Drive on April 25, 2022, to investigate the crash. The homeowner reported someone riding a four-wheeler struck the home and fled the scene. The incident occurred on April 24th at approximately 3:00 p.m. Surveillance footage captured the suspect riding the four-wheeler on West Shore Drive.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
Hayes Township One-Year-Old Dies After Drowning In Pool

A one-year-old Hayes Township boy died at the hospital after being found unresponsive in an above-ground swimming pool by his mother in Otsego County. Michigan State Police were called last Wednesday morning to a home in Hayes Township for a report of a one-year-old who was found unresponsive by his mother.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
4 Family Members Die in Murder-Suicide Days After Judge Denied Woman's Order of Protection Petition

Four people were found dead early Sunday morning in Roscommon County, Mich., in what police say was a murder-suicide. According to a release from the Roscommon County Sheriff's Department, the deceased have been identified as Tirany Lee Savage, 35, her son Dayton Cowdrey, 13, her mother Kim Lynnette Ebright, 58, and Bo Eugene Savage, 35 — who according to court documents was Tirany's husband. All four had apparent gunshot wounds.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
4 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Roscommon Township

The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Roscommon Township. Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, July 10, deputies from the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office met with two subjects who had discovered several deceased subjects inside of a residence. Upon investigation, deputies found four people deceased inside the home.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

1-year-old dies after falling into Northern Michigan swimming pool

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities are investigating the third drowning death of a toddler in Northern Michigan over the past month. Michigan State Police say the latest victim was a 1-year-old who fell into an above ground swimming pool on Hayes Tower Road near Gaylord on July 6. The boy's mother found him floating in the water and unresponsive.
GAYLORD, MI
The Saginaw News

Family of four dead in apparent murder-suicide in Roscommon County

HOUGHTON LAKE, MI — An apparent murder-suicide in Roscommon County has claimed the lives of four people, including a 13-year-old boy. About 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, sheriff’s deputies responded to a Houghton Lake residence after two people reported they had found four bodies inside. Inside, deputies found the bodies of 35-year-old Tirany L. Savage, her 13-year-old son Dayton Cowdrey, her 58-year-old mother Kim L. Ebright, and her 35-year-old husband Bo E. Savage.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Cedar man arrested for accosting a 9-year-old at a campground

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Cedar has been convicted on a charge related to making sexually explicit statements to a child, According to prosecuting attorney Sara Swanson. Phillip Darga, 53, was convicted of one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes in the 19th Circuit Court...
CEDAR, MI
leelanaunews.com

Fruit spills in Bingham Township accident

Leelanau County rolls out the red carpet for visitors each summer. But, there was a different type of red carpet Tuesday at the intersection of Donner Road and Co. Rd. 633 in Bingham Township. An 85-year-old Traverse City man, driving a load of fruit for Goff Orchards, was traveling east on Donner shortly after 1 p.m., was T-boned by an excavating truck, traveling south on Co. Rd. 633. “The…
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

$25,000 reward offered for information about fatal northern Michigan hit-and-run on 9-year anniversary

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The FBI is offering up to a $25,000 reward for information that helps solve a 2013 hit-and-run. Read more stories from around Michigan here. Kelly Boyce-Hurlbert was riding her bicycle in the 600 block of Washington Street in Traverse City just before 2 a.m. July 5, 2013, when someone hit her. The 29-year-old was killed, and the driver still hasn't been found.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
