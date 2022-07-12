New State Budget Steers Additional $225 Million to Pa.’s Poorest School Districts, Including Coatesville, Oxford

Gov. Wolf talking to school officials on April 14. Image via Jose Moreno, Philadelphia Inquirer.

The new state budget adds $525 million to education funding for K-12 public schools statewide, along with an additional $225 million to the poorest 100 school districts in Pennsylvania, write Maddie Hanna and Kristen A. Graham for the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The $525 million represent the biggest education funding increase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s tenure, while the $225 million continues an initiative that started last year in an effort to make the distribution of state money more equitable.

This funding increase “shows that many in Harrisburg recognize the depth of the hole our legislative leaders have dug for our students,” said Maura McInerney, legal director at the Education Law Center.

Two Chester County school districts will receive “Level Up” money.

Oxford Area School District will receive $733,681 from Level Up funding and $15,324,976 through basic education formula funding. This represents a 12.40 percent year over year increase in funding.

Meanwhile, Coatesville Area School District will get $1,568,103 from Level Up funding and $31,134,015 through basic education formula funding, which is a 14.30 percent increase when compared to last year.