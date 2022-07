RED BLUFF, Calif. — For the first time in years, the Tehama County Animal Care Center was forced to euthanize dogs due to an increase in strays at the shelter. According to the shelter, 20 dogs were brought in over a period of two days and only one went home. This left the shelter housing 88 dogs with only 47 kennels in the shelter.

TEHAMA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO