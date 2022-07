At 12:40 a.m. on Sunday (July 10), Virginia State Police responded to a crash on Skyline Hwy. just north of Fairview Rd. A 1999 Yamaha V-Star motorcycle was traveling north on Skyline Hwy when it lost control and laid down on its side in the roadway, ejecting the operator. The operator, Frank A. Morgan, came to rest in the southbound lane. Mr. Morgan’s wife was traveling behind the Yamaha and stopped to check on him after the crash. Both were subsequently struck by a southbound 2019 Toyota Camry.

