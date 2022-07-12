Sheriff: Teen Steals, Crashes Mazda Miata on Old Mission Peninsula

A 17-year-old is in the Grand Traverse County Jail after the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says he stole a neighbor’s car and then topped out at nearly 100 miles per hour.

It all started around 2 a.m. Tuesday when the owner of a Mazda Miata convertible reported their car missing from their garage in Long Lake Township. Investigators say the garage was left open and the keys were in the car. Having contact with a teen in the neighborhood a few nights prior, a deputy went to that home in the early morning hours, but the teen was not at home.

A deputy then spotted the car two hours later on Old Mission Peninsula and clocked the driver at 99 miles per hour. After a short chase the driver did eventually stop, but then took off again and tried to do a U-turn before rolling the convertible into a ditch.

The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital to be checked out and then went to jail. A 16-year-old girl in the passenger seat was released. The driver faces possible charges for stealing the car and fleeing from law enforcement. The case has been turned over to the prosecutor’s office for review.