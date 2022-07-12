ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Traverse County, MI

Sheriff: Teen Steals, Crashes Mazda Miata on Old Mission Peninsula

By Bill Froehlich
 2 days ago
A 17-year-old is in the Grand Traverse County Jail after the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says he stole a neighbor’s car and then topped out at nearly 100 miles per hour.

It all started around 2 a.m. Tuesday when the owner of a Mazda Miata convertible reported their car missing from their garage in Long Lake Township. Investigators say the garage was left open and the keys were in the car. Having contact with a teen in the neighborhood a few nights prior, a deputy went to that home in the early morning hours, but the teen was not at home.

A deputy then spotted the car two hours later on Old Mission Peninsula and clocked the driver at 99 miles per hour. After a short chase the driver did eventually stop, but then took off again and tried to do a U-turn before rolling the convertible into a ditch.

The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital to be checked out and then went to jail. A 16-year-old girl in the passenger seat was released. The driver faces possible charges for stealing the car and fleeing from law enforcement. The case has been turned over to the prosecutor’s office for review.

4 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Roscommon Township

The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Roscommon Township. Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, July 10, deputies from the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office met with two subjects who had discovered several deceased subjects inside of a residence. Upon investigation, deputies found four people deceased inside the home.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
Lake County Star

Fire destroys historic downtown Luther storefronts

LUTHER — A late night fire in downtown Luther on Tuesday completely destroyed two buildings and may have caused smoke damage to others. Luther Fire Chief Don Nixon told the Star the grocery store and the former hardware store are a "total loss.”. Although it was originally thought that...
LUTHER, MI
The Saginaw News

Family of four dead in apparent murder-suicide in Roscommon County

HOUGHTON LAKE, MI — An apparent murder-suicide in Roscommon County has claimed the lives of four people, including a 13-year-old boy. About 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, sheriff’s deputies responded to a Houghton Lake residence after two people reported they had found four bodies inside. Inside, deputies found the bodies of 35-year-old Tirany L. Savage, her 13-year-old son Dayton Cowdrey, her 58-year-old mother Kim L. Ebright, and her 35-year-old husband Bo E. Savage.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
